Man arrested after causing fatal crash trying to flee police

FIFE, Wash. (AP) - Authorities say man has been arrested on suspicion of second-degree murder for allegedly causing a fatal crash while fleeing police Tuesday.
    
The News Tribune reports (https://goo.gl/oD9DvH ) the crash happened Tuesday morning at Pacific Highway East and Alexander Avenue in Fife.
    
Fife police spokesman Tom Thompson says the 43-year-old Covington man was fleeing Puyallup Tribal Police in a vehicle stolen from Auburn. Police say the man was heading west on Pacific Highway, ran a red light and hit a 53-year-old woman in her car who was turning left.
    
The force of the crash pushed her car into three other vehicles.
    
The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.
    
Thompson says the man fled on foot and Puyallup Tribal officers chased and arrested him a short distance away.
    
___
    
Information from: The News Tribune, http://www.thenewstribune.com

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
 

