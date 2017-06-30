Post Falls beer heist bungled by lies and unreliable getaway driver

Right off the bat: I do not condone stealing. Don't do it. It's wrong. Period.

That being said, there are a few things you can do to increase your odds of success. A couple of obvious ones would be to have a sober mind and a reliable getaway driver. You never saw George Clooney and Brad Pitt wasted out of their minds while trying to steal Andy Garcia's money, and they always had a sure-fire getaway plan. Those are just two ingredients in the recipe for success.

The guy Post Falls police ran into Thursday night trying to steal beer from Walmart? Not sure he was reading the same recipe.

Officers say a drunk guy grabbed some beer from the case and tried to "casually stroll through the self-checkout" without paying. The staff at the store were not fooled and stopped him, however, the man insisted that he paid. Post Falls police showed up and he stuck to his story. However, officers were quick to point out that he didn't have a receipt or his wallet. The man said he paid with cash.

"Where's the change?" the officers asked.

"Faced with the fact he would have to convince them that he paid with the exact cash amount he hung his head in shame and admitted that he did not pay for the beer," the department said on their Facebook page. "He was trespassed from the store and left angrily. Somehow his pants did not catch on fire."

Mad and trespassed, officers later found the man wandering around the parking lot at the same Walmart. When they asked him earlier where he had come from, he said he walked from Spokane. However, when confronted with officers again, the man admitted that his partner in crime fled the scene when officers arrived for the theft call and he was now stranded.

He asked to be taken to jail, but officers told him there was no vacancy at the County Jail but he could check out one of the fine hotels in Post Falls.