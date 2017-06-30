Coeur d'Alene Police warn bar patrons to watch their drinks afte - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Coeur d'Alene Police warn bar patrons to watch their drinks after several reports of possible druggings

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho -

Coeur d'Alene Police are warning people who may go out to bars this holiday weekend to be aware of your surroundings after they've received several reports concerning men and women who feel they've been drugged after drinking at different bars around town. 

Several members of the police department have met with local bars to discuss the issue and are working to address it. 

In the meantime, they are offering these tips for people who may be heading out to bars this weekend: 

  • Go with friends you know and trust. Friends can look out for each other to ensure everyone stays safe. 
  • Order your own drinks. Get your drinks from the bartender no matter who’s paying. If possible, watch as your drinks are prepared and delivered. 
  • Don’t leave your drink unattended. Drugs can be pills, powder, and liquid and can be added to a cup in a split second while you’re not paying attention. 
  • Look for a change in flavor. Often when a drug is added to a drink, it will taste bitter or sour. If the flavor of your drink has changed, don’t drink it. 
  • Look out for blue drinks. Some drugs, like Rohypnol, can have a dye in them that will change the color of the drink to blue. If you didn’t order a blue drink, don’t drink it. 
  • Drink from the original container. Drinks that are served in the original container, such as bottled beer, are much less likely to be tampered with. 
  • Cover your cup. If you are talking to a group of people while holding a drink, cover it with your hand. 
  • Be aware of sudden feelings of drunkenness. If you suddenly feel very intoxicated and haven’t had much to drink, talk with someone about how you feel and stop drinking for the night. 
  • Be alert for anyone behaving strangely. Be aware if someone is very aggressive or pressuring you to do things you are not comfortable with. Alert friends or bar staff if needed. 
  • Have a designated driver. Having a designated driver not only helps everyone get home safe, but the designated driver can also help watch for suspicious behavior. 

Have a happy and safe holiday weekend, everyone! 

