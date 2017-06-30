Mad Minute stories from Friday, June 30th

BALLSTON, N.Y. (AP) -- A New York man who stopped at a convenience store to put air in his tires and ended up buying a lottery ticket has won a $1 million jackpot.

State lottery officials on Friday introduced 19-year-old Anthony Iavarone as the winner of the jackpot on a $1 million Cashword scratch-off ticket.

Iavarone, of Clifton Park, says he recently stopped at a Stewart's Shops store in the Saratoga County town of Ballston to put air in his tires. While there, he decided to buy a lottery ticket.

Iavarone says he chose the $10 Cashword scratch-off because it's the one his aunt always plays. He says he at first didn't believe he won the jackpot, so he had his father double-check.

Iavarone will receive a one-time lump sum of $661,800 after taxes.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

SAN DIEGO (AP) -- A Navy wife greeted her husband returning from six months at sea by revealing she was nearly eight months pregnant with his fourth child.

Video posted by Natasha Daugherty to Facebook shows her husband, Petty Officer Chris Daugherty, hugging his three children on the docks in San Diego after getting off the USS Carl Vinson last week.

Natasha stood back holding a sign in front of her that read "Welcome Home Baby Daddy" and dropped it to reveal the pregnancy. The video captured his shocked reaction as he poked her belly and asked, "Is that real?"

Natasha says she found out she was pregnant soon after Chris deployed on Jan. 5. She tells KSND-TV that keeping the secret "was difficult but totally worth it in the end."



----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DEARBORN, Mich. (AP) -- Police in suburban Detroit can skip barbershops as they search for a man who stole a hair growth product.

This guy is bald.

Dearborn police have security video of a bald man who is suspected of stealing Rogaine from a Walgreens store on June 22. Investigators say the man put seven boxes in a bag and dashed. He was wearing a shirt that said, "Air Force Dad."

Police Chief Ron Haddad says it's "not the most hair-raising crime," but he wants the public's help. Police say the bald man could strike again because it takes many months of consistent use to grow hair.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

LITITZ, Pa. (AP) -- Authorities have again charged two former Pennsylvania restaurant owners accused of scavenging deer parts from trash bins outside butcher shops.

PennLive.com reported Thursday that charges were re-filed against Shi Eng and Chun Eng after wildlife officials said the couple had been collecting discarded deer parts for a couple of years and violated laws against selling wild venison.

Investigators found more than 300 pounds of deer heads and other parts at their restaurant, but Chun Eng denied selling it, saying they used the meat to make soup for themselves.

The charges had been dropped in November after a witness decided not to testify.

Chun Eng previously pleaded guilty to restaurant violations, and Shi Eng was fined after pleading guilty to selling deer parts from a van in New York City.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DOVER, Ohio (AP) - A bride who lost her wedding dress while traveling through Ohio has found it, thanks to social media.

WJW-TV reports Jennifer Contini and fiance Steven Cunningham were driving from Southampton, New York, to Dover, Ohio, when they lost the dress.

Contini says they stopped during the trip, and she thinks she left the dress on top of the car as they drove away.

Contini posted a message about the dress on Facebook, and the post went viral.

She says a friend of a friend saw the dress hanging on a fence at the end of a driveway. A Southampton couple had found it and hung it with the hope someone would claim it.

The couple is sending the dress to Dover, just in time for the July 7 wedding.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

NEW YORK (AP) - Millennials no longer have to choose between a home or avocado toast.

At least, that's the deal online lender SoFi is offering. The company said Thursday it will give a month's worth of avocado toast to anyone who takes out a mortgage with it in July.

The promotion plays off jokes that have been circulating for the past couple months: that millennials can't afford their first homes because they are spending too much money on trendy avocado toast brunches.

SoFi says it'll send those who qualify the avocados and bread in three shipments to keep them fresh. And yes, gluten-free bread is an option.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (AP) -- Police in South Carolina are seeking a man who apologized after attempting to rob a convenience store.

The Sun News reports that Horry County police say they responded June 18 to a Circle K in Little River after the unidentified man walked inside and demanded money while holding a knife.

A police report says a night clerk told them the man entered the store around 1 a.m. and approached the counter. Police say the "unfazed" clerk didn't give the man money and told him to leave. The man realized his efforts were going nowhere and apologized, put the knife back in his pocket and left.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Officials with the BJ's Restaurants chain said they're investigating how a dead frog wound up in a diner's salad at one of the company's locations in West Covina, Los Angeles County.

Shawna Cepeda posted a picture of her salad with a frog that appeared to be the size of two croutons in a Yelp review on June 14. Cepeda couldn't be reached Saturday, but in her Yelp post, she said she ate at the restaurant the previous night and ordered a side salad.

"I was about four bites into it and I noticed it tasted a little different," she wrote. "I thought maybe the ranch dressing was a little bitter, and after mixing the salad around some more I found a dead baby frog."

The manager offered to comp her meal, which she declined.

She said corporate apologized and sent her a $50 gift card.

Krysteen Romero, the general manager at the restaurant, posted a comment on Cepeda's Yelp page more than a week later apologizing and offering to speak to her directly.

In a statement issued to NBC4, BJ's Chief Financial Officer Greg Levin said the company takes this seriously and they "have launched an internal investigation including discussions with our suppliers and distributors to ensure that nothing like this happens in the future."

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

A Labrador retriever really took to the music during a performance by the Vienna Chamber Orchestra in Turkey, as seen in video released Tuesday.

The video shows the dog wandering and sniffing around the string section before finally laying down at a violin player's feet, according to Classic FM.

None of the musicians seemed to mind at all. They were performing Mendelssohn's 'Italian' Symphony No. 4.

Although the dog yawned close the end, it appeared to enjoy the orchestra's performance, conducted by Ola Rudner.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Pigs escape onto highway after truck overturns

A wild scene unfolded on a Texas highway after a tractor-trailer carrying pigs crashed and burst into flames during Thursday morning rush hour, leading more than 100 squealing animals to run loose.

Two 18-wheelers, one loaded with the hogs, and a car crashed on Interstate 45 in Wilmer, south of Dallas, around 6:30 a.m., KTVT reported. The truck tipped to its side and later caught on fire.

"We had a total of 195 on the highway. We do not know how many dead-loss or how many ran off," Wilmer Police Department Lt. Eric Pon told KTVT.

"The biggest challenge we've had so far was just corraling the pigs, keeping 'em from getting into oncoming traffic and getting run over - but I do believe we've got all of them," Pon added.

The crash closed the interstate in both directions, snarling traffic during rush hour. No one was injured in the crash.