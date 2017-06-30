Washington man drowns in same lake where mom, brother died

(AP) - A Washington state man has drowned in the same lake where his mother and brother died 38 years ago.

The News Tribune newspaper reports that 44-year-old Anthony Fuentes had been fishing with his 12-year-old son on the shore of Lake Kapowsin, southeast of Tacoma, last Sunday when the boy's raft floated away.

He began having trouble and the boy went to get help. Authorities estimate Fuentes was underwater for about five minutes before several people pulled him out. Efforts to revive him failed.

Fuentes' wife, Kassi Fuentes, and sister, Cathie Eckdahl, said his mother and brother drowned on Lake Kapowsin, 38 years ago. Eckdahl called the coincidence unbelievable.

Kassi Fuentes said it's compounding the family's grief that a day after her husband drowned, she received an eviction notice for their Spanaway home.

