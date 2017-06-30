Bellingham police dog dies of rare internal injury

(AP) - Bellingham police are mourning the loss of their bomb-sniffing dog, Brick, who died from a rare internal injury to his blood vessels.

The Bellingham Herald reports 6-year-old Brick and his handling officer Shan Hanon were playing fetch on a break earlier this month when Brick twisted his body in a way that he hurt himself.

Hanon didn't realize how seriously Brick was hurt. The two were about to leave for work the next morning when Hanon noticed Brick was bleeding.

Hanon rushed him to a veterinarian, who told him to take the dog to a specialist in British Columbia. Brick died in surgery within hours of the injury.

Brick, a German shepherd, worked with U.S. soldiers in Iraq for two years before joining the Bellingham Police Department in 2013.

