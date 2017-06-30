Aspiring firefighter commits nine years to volunteering

Prepping has already begun for wildfire season in Grant County. For Fire District 3 in Quincy, volunteers are still needed. One of those volunteers has been with the department for the last nine years.

"The accomplishment of being able to help people and provide them that service for the people that I serve," said Volunteer Luke Garrison.

That is what keeps Luke committed to the department and volunteering. This past year he was awarded as volunteer firefighter of the year for the state of Washington.

"I was nominated from my peers that I work with. It's so that was exciting that they would nominate me," said Luke.

His hard work paying off, as a valuable asset to the team in Grant County Fire District 3.

"He's one of those guys that you know when the page goes out, that if he's available he's coming to help," said Chief Don Fortier.

"It's just what I have decided to do and the people here give me the opportunity to do that," said Luke.

Luke says he wants to thank his wife, family, and friends for all of the support over the years when it comes to him being a volunteer.

He said he is looking forward to the next chapter of soon becoming a full time firefighter.