Aspiring firefighter commits nine years to volunteering

by Ryan Overton, KHQ Weather Authority
GRANT COUNTY, Wash. -

Prepping has already begun for wildfire season in Grant County. For Fire District 3 in Quincy, volunteers are still needed. One of those volunteers has been with the department for the last nine years.    

"The accomplishment of being able to help people and provide them that service for the people that I serve," said Volunteer Luke Garrison. 

That is what keeps Luke committed to the department and volunteering. This past year he was awarded as volunteer firefighter of the year for the state of Washington. 

"I was nominated from my peers that I work with. It's so that was exciting that they would nominate me," said Luke.

His hard work paying off, as a valuable asset to the team in Grant County Fire District 3.

"He's one of those guys that you know when the page goes out, that if he's available he's coming to help," said Chief Don Fortier.

"It's just what I have decided to do and the people here give me the opportunity to do that," said Luke.  

Luke says he wants to thank his wife, family, and friends for all of the support over the years when it comes to him being a volunteer.

 He said he is looking forward to the next chapter of soon becoming a full time firefighter. 

    TACOMA, Wash. (AP) - A Washington state man has drowned in the same lake where his mother and brother died 38 years ago. The News Tribune newspaper reports that 44-year-old Anthony Fuentes had been fishing with his 12-year-old son on the shore of Lake Kapowsin, southeast of Tacoma, last Sunday when the boy's raft floated away. He began having trouble and the boy went to get help. Authorities estimate Fuentes was underwater for about five minutes before several people pulled him out.

    SPOKANE, Wash. - The circumstances surrounding the death of a man found in an SUV in downtown Spokane earlier this week have been ruled as suspicious.  Medics told police they were at the 7-11 at 2nd and Division on an unrelated call when GMC Yukon pulled up and the driver requested they check on the man in her passenger seat because he was having a medical emergency

    HALSTAD, Minn. - A Minnesota woman charged in the fatal shooting of her boyfriend told authorities it was a video stunt gone wrong. Monalisa Perez, of Halstad, was charged Wednesday with second-degree manslaughter in the death of Pedro Ruiz III. According to a criminal complaint, the 19-year-old Perez told authorities Ruiz wanted to make a YouTube video of her shooting a bullet into a book he was holding against his chest. 

    COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - It's no secret, when it's the summer time kids are spending less time in front of their books and more time outside. But, a program in Coeur d'Alene are making sure their students reading doesn't slide. Three days a week, over 150 students from Coeur d’Alene schools come to Winton Elementary to better their reading habits. “I love teaching these little kids and hopefully we’re giving them a boost,” Jodi Johnson said. 

    MEAD, Wash. - Cell phone video shows the aftermath of a collision that ended with a car smashed up against a tree. The incident happened just before 5:30 a.m. on Thursday in Mead. The woman who owns the car, Crystal Mulvaney, says she heard the collision and ran out of her apartment located on Wall and Bellwood. “It happened so fast,” said Mulvaney. “I heard the crash and I started running around like a mad woman in my house 

    GRANT COUNTY, Wash. Prepping has already begun for wildfire season in Grant County. For Fire District 3 in Quincy, volunteers are still needed. One of those volunteers has been with the department for the last nine years.     "The accomplishment of being able to help people and provide them that service for the people that I serve," said Volunteer Luke Garrison.  That is what keeps Luke committed to the department and volunteering. This past year he was awarded

