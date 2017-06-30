Inslee: budget "a tremendous education budget" - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Gov. Jay Inslee signs $43.7 billion budget

OLYMPIA, Wash. -

(AP) - The Latest on budget deliberations at the Washington state Legislature (all times local):

11 p.m.:
    
With less than an hour to spare, Gov. Jay Inslee signed a new two-year $43.7 billion state operating budget in time to avoid a partial government shutdown.
    
His signature came after rapid voting in the Legislature the same day details of the budget were publicly released. The Senate approved the measure on a 39-10 vote, followed by the House's 70-23 vote.
    
The budget spends $1.8 billion on K-12 public schools over the next two years. That investment is part of a $7.3 billion hike over four years designed to satisfy a state Supreme Court ruling that the state had not adequately funded basic education. The budget also adds $618 million for public employee collective bargaining and pay and $102 million in mental health spending.

6:50 p.m.
    
The Legislature has approved an education funding plan that seeks to satisfy a court mandate on education spending in the state.
    
The Senate approved the plan on a 32-17 vote, hours after the House passed it on a 67-26 vote. The vote came after the Legislature approved a two-year $43.7 billion state operating budget that spends $1.8 billion on K-12 public schools. That investment is part of a $7.3 billion hike over four years designed to satisfy a state Supreme Court ruling that the state had not adequately funded basic education. The budget also adds $618 million for public employee collective bargaining and pay and $102 million in mental health spending.
    
5:25 p.m.
    
After the Legislature passed the two-year $43.7 billion state operating budget, Gov. Jay Inslee said that he would sign the bill as soon as he can. He must sign it before midnight - the end of the fiscal biennium - in order to avoid a partial government shutdown.
    
Inslee called it "a tremendous education budget."
    
"For decades, the state of Washington has fallen short," he said. "I believe this comports with not just our constitutional obligation, but more importantly our moral obligation to help our kids."
    
5:14 p.m.
    
The Washington Legislature has approved a $43.7 billion budget for the next two years that would increase spending for public schools, mental health and state worker contracts.
    
The House passed the measure by a 70-23 vote Friday. The Senate passed it earlier 39 to 10. It now heads to Gov. Jay Inslee.
    
The 2017-2019 budget must be passed by the Legislature by midnight to avoid a partial government shutdown.
    
3:39 p.m.

The state Senate has approved a $43.7 billion budget for the next two years that would increase spending for public schools, mental health and state worker contracts.

The spending plan was approved by a 39 to 10 vote Friday. It now heads to the House. The House at nearly the same time OK'd the education funding portion of the budget by a 67-26 vote.

The 2017-2019 budget must be passed by the Legislature by midnight to avoid a partial government shutdown.

The measure adds $1.8 billion for K-12 public schools, part of a multi-billion hike over four years designed to satisfy a state Supreme Court ruling that the state had not adequately funded basic education. The budget also adds $618 million for public employee collective bargaining and pay and $102 million in mental health spending.

3:08 p.m.

A nonpartisan House analysis of a new state budget proposal awaiting a vote from the Washington Legislature shows property tax rates going down in 98 school districts by 2021, while 191 will go up and six will stay the same. A nonpartisan analysis by the Senate shows about 185 school districts will see a decrease in their property tax by 2021 and 110 districts will see an increase. It's unclear what the discrepancy is due to.

Republican Sen. John Braun said he worked hard to make it a balanced weight across the state. House Democratic budget negotiators said that while the increase in some districts, including Seattle, is causing some of their caucus angst, it was the best solution they could agree to.

The proposed 2017-2019 spending plan adds $1.8 billion for K-12 public schools, part of a multi-billion hike over four years designed to satisfy a state Supreme Court ruling that the state had not adequately funded basic education. The budget released overnight Friday also adds $618 million for public employee collective bargaining and pay and $102 million in mental health spending. Gov. Jay Inslee had sought more money for psychiatric care as the state's largest mental hospital faced staffing and safety problems.

Lawmakers are in the midst of a third overtime session, and if a new budget isn't signed into law by midnight Friday, a partial shutdown starts Saturday.

1:30 p.m.

Under a new state budget proposal awaiting a vote from the Washington Legislature, residents in 185 school districts will see a decrease in their property tax by 2021 and 110 districts will see an increase.

Republican Sen. John Braun said he worked hard to make it a balanced weight. House Democratic budget negotiators said that while the increase in some districts, including Seattle, is causing some of their caucus angst, it was the best solution they could agree to.

The proposed 2017-2019 spending plan adds $1.8 billion for K-12 public schools, part of a multi-billion hike over four years designed to satisfy a state Supreme Court ruling that the state had not adequately funded basic education. The budget released overnight Friday also adds $618 million for public employee collective bargaining and pay and $102 million in mental health spending. Gov. Jay Inslee had sought more money for psychiatric care as the state's largest mental hospital faced staffing and safety problems.

Lawmakers are in the midst of a third overtime session, and if a new budget isn't signed into law by midnight Friday, a partial shutdown starts Saturday.

8:46 a.m.

Details of a new, $43.7 billion budget for the next two years that would increase spending for public schools, mental health and state worker contracts have been released on the same day lawmakers need to vote on the plan.

The proposed 2017-2019 spending plan adds $1.8 billion for K-12 public schools, part of a multi-billion hike over four years designed to satisfy a state Supreme Court ruling that the state had not adequately funded basic education. The budget released overnight Friday also adds $618 million for public employee collective bargaining and pay and $102 million in mental health spending. Gov. Jay Inslee had sought more money for psychiatric care as the state's largest mental hospital faced staffing and safety problems.

The spending plan would save $1.9 billion by not funding a 2014 voter-approved initiative to reduce class sizes.

Lawmakers are in the midst of a third overtime session, and if a new budget isn't signed into law by midnight Friday, a partial shutdown starts Saturday.

