Idaho coroner identifies 1 of 3 slain women as wife of missing m - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Idaho coroner identifies 1 of 3 slain women as wife of missing man

Posted: Updated:
Idaho coroner identifies 1 of 3 slain women as wife of missing man Idaho coroner identifies 1 of 3 slain women as wife of missing man
CALDWELL, Idaho -

(AP) - Authorities say one of the three women found shot to death near a rural southwestern Idaho farmhouse has been identified as the wife of a man who is wanted in connection with the case.

Canyon County spokesman Joe Decker announced Friday that the Canyon County Coroner's office used dental records to positively identify the remains of 56-year-old Cheryl Baker of Ogden, Utah. Investigators are still working to identify the other two victims.

A nationwide manhunt is under way for Baker's husband, 60-year-old Gerald "Mike" Bullinger. He is charged with failing to report the deaths, and police say he is a "person of interest" in the homicide investigation.

A sheriff's deputy found the badly decomposed bodies of Baker, a teenager and another adult woman in a shed on property in Caldwell, Idaho that belonged to Baker and Bullinger. Each of the victims died of a single gunshot wound.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

6/30/2017 3:57:54 PM (GMT -7:00)

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Death in SUV in downtown Spokane ruled as suspicious

    Death in SUV in downtown Spokane ruled as suspicious

    Friday, June 30 2017 2:35 PM EDT2017-06-30 18:35:31 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - The circumstances surrounding the death of a man found in an SUV in downtown Spokane earlier this week have been ruled as suspicious.  Medics told police they were at the 7-11 at 2nd and Division on an unrelated call when GMC Yukon pulled up and the driver requested they check on the man in her passenger seat because he was having a medical emergency

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - The circumstances surrounding the death of a man found in an SUV in downtown Spokane earlier this week have been ruled as suspicious.  Medics told police they were at the 7-11 at 2nd and Division on an unrelated call when GMC Yukon pulled up and the driver requested they check on the man in her passenger seat because he was having a medical emergency. 

    >>

  • Pregnant teen charged after killing boyfriend in failed YouTube stunt

    Pregnant teen charged after killing boyfriend in failed YouTube stunt

    Thursday, June 29 2017 1:18 PM EDT2017-06-29 17:18:24 GMT

    HALSTAD, Minn. - A Minnesota woman charged in the fatal shooting of her boyfriend told authorities it was a video stunt gone wrong. Monalisa Perez, of Halstad, was charged Wednesday with second-degree manslaughter in the death of Pedro Ruiz III. According to a criminal complaint, the 19-year-old Perez told authorities Ruiz wanted to make a YouTube video of her shooting a bullet into a book he was holding against his chest. 

    >>

    HALSTAD, Minn. - A Minnesota woman charged in the fatal shooting of her boyfriend told authorities it was a video stunt gone wrong. Monalisa Perez, of Halstad, was charged Wednesday with second-degree manslaughter in the death of Pedro Ruiz III. According to a criminal complaint, the 19-year-old Perez told authorities Ruiz wanted to make a YouTube video of her shooting a bullet into a book he was holding against his chest. 

    >>

  • Washington man drowns in same lake where mom, brother died

    Washington man drowns in same lake where mom, brother died

    Friday, June 30 2017 5:51 PM EDT2017-06-30 21:51:59 GMT

    TACOMA, Wash. (AP) - A Washington state man has drowned in the same lake where his mother and brother died 38 years ago. The News Tribune newspaper reports that 44-year-old Anthony Fuentes had been fishing with his 12-year-old son on the shore of Lake Kapowsin, southeast of Tacoma, last Sunday when the boy's raft floated away. He began having trouble and the boy went to get help. Authorities estimate Fuentes was underwater for about five minutes before several people pulled him out.

    >>

    TACOMA, Wash. (AP) - A Washington state man has drowned in the same lake where his mother and brother died 38 years ago. The News Tribune newspaper reports that 44-year-old Anthony Fuentes had been fishing with his 12-year-old son on the shore of Lake Kapowsin, southeast of Tacoma, last Sunday when the boy's raft floated away. He began having trouble and the boy went to get help. Authorities estimate Fuentes was underwater for about five minutes before several people pulled him out.

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • Aspiring firefighter commits nine years to volunteering

    Aspiring firefighter commits nine years to volunteering

    Friday, June 30 2017 9:45 PM EDT2017-07-01 01:45:36 GMT

    GRANT COUNTY, Wash. Prepping has already begun for wildfire season in Grant County. For Fire District 3 in Quincy, volunteers are still needed. One of those volunteers has been with the department for the last nine years.     "The accomplishment of being able to help people and provide them that service for the people that I serve," said Volunteer Luke Garrison.  That is what keeps Luke committed to the department and volunteering. This past year he was awarded

    >>

    GRANT COUNTY, Wash. Prepping has already begun for wildfire season in Grant County. For Fire District 3 in Quincy, volunteers are still needed. One of those volunteers has been with the department for the last nine years.     "The accomplishment of being able to help people and provide them that service for the people that I serve," said Volunteer Luke Garrison.  That is what keeps Luke committed to the department and volunteering. This past year he was awarded

    >>

  • Coeur d'Alene Police warn bar patrons to watch their drinks after several reports of possible druggings

    Coeur d'Alene Police warn bar patrons to watch their drinks after several reports of possible druggings

    Friday, June 30 2017 9:32 PM EDT2017-07-01 01:32:53 GMT

    COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - Coeur d'Alene Police are warning people who may go out to bars this holiday weekend to be aware of your surroundings after they've received several reports concerning men and women who feel they've been drugged after drinking at different bars around town.  Several members of the police department have met with local bars to discuss the issue and are working to address it. 

    >>

    COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - Coeur d'Alene Police are warning people who may go out to bars this holiday weekend to be aware of your surroundings after they've received several reports concerning men and women who feel they've been drugged after drinking at different bars around town.  Several members of the police department have met with local bars to discuss the issue and are working to address it. 

    >>

  • Post Falls mother reunites with daughter 30 years after giving her up for adoption

    Post Falls mother reunites with daughter 30 years after giving her up for adoption

    Friday, June 30 2017 8:57 PM EDT2017-07-01 00:57:40 GMT

    POST FALLS, Idaho - The busyness of an airport is often chaotic. From check-in to final boarding, there's usually no time to stop. But last week at the Spokane International Airport in Spokane, time stood still for a mother and daughter. It was a reunion 30 years in the making. “I looked at her and said she looks like me,” said Lisa Rivera. “She looks like her sister.” The last time Rivera held her daughter, 30-year-old Lisa Harris, was within 24 hours of 

    >>

    POST FALLS, Idaho - The busyness of an airport is often chaotic. From check-in to final boarding, there's usually no time to stop. But last week at the Spokane International Airport in Spokane, time stood still for a mother and daughter. It was a reunion 30 years in the making. “I looked at her and said she looks like me,” said Lisa Rivera. “She looks like her sister.” The last time Rivera held her daughter, 30-year-old Lisa Harris, was within 24 hours of 

    >>
    •   