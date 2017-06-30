Post Falls mother reunites with daughter 30 years after giving h - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Post Falls mother reunites with daughter 30 years after giving her up for adoption

by Joe McHale, KHQ Local News Reporter
POST FALLS, Idaho -

The busyness of an airport is often chaotic. From check-in to final boarding, there's usually no time to stop.

But last week at the Spokane International Airport in Spokane, time stood still for a mother and daughter.

It was a reunion 30 years in the making.

“I looked at her and said she looks like me,” said Lisa Rivera. “She looks like her sister.”

The last time Rivera held her daughter, 30-year-old Lisa Harris, was within 24 hours of her giving birth.

“She was born into a whole family with history of suicide, drugs, prison, and I didn't want to raise her in it,” said Rivera. “I couldn't take care of her. I couldn't even take care of myself.”

Social workers took Harris away from Rivera at the hospital. Rivera says it’s a food things they did.

“I knew from the beginning that I was adopted,” said Harris. “My family always told me I was. It was never a secret.”

Harris always wanted to know who her mother was. But she didn't start looking until junior high after her adopted father in Oklahoma passed away.

It wasn't until two months ago, when she finally found Rivera thanks to a Facebook group.

“She called me and I didn't answer,” said Harris. “I was rally scared and intimidated and overwhelmed, then I called her back and we talked for a couple hours.”

Harris learned a lot about her mother that day. Most importantly that she had been clean for 28 years.

“She made the best decision for me at the time,” said Harris. “And that's why I have nothing but appreciation and respect and love. My life is nothing but blessing. I have a great life and because of what she did.”

Now Harris' family is a whole lot bigger, and Rivera can hold her daughter once again, but this time she won't be letting go.

