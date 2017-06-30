VIDEO: Mead woman’s car dragged more than 100 feet, ends up in t - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

VIDEO: Mead woman’s car dragged more than 100 feet, ends up in tree

Posted: Updated:
by Joe McHale, KHQ Local News Reporter
Connect
MEAD, Wash. -

Cell phone video shows the aftermath of a collision that ended with a car smashed up against a tree.

The incident happened just before 5:30 a.m. on Thursday in Mead.

The woman who owns the car, Crystal Mulvaney, says she heard the collision and ran out of her apartment located on Wall and Bellwood.

“It happened so fast,” said Mulvaney. “I heard the crash and I started running around like a mad woman in my house trying to figure out what happened.”

Mulvaney says she thought her husband, who had just left for work, had been in a crash. But then she noticed her car was not where she had parked it the night before. Instead it was more than 100 feet away, smashed against a tree.

“The truck had to be going at a high rate of speed for it to be able to go as far as it did up through the curb and as far into the tree as it did,” she said. “People at the gym could hear it, people across the apartment complex could hear everything.”

One witness said they saw a gray work truck with wooden slats drive away after the crash. Mulvaney hopes someone will see a damaged truck that fits that description and call Crime Check.

“The person screwed us over,” said Mulvaney. “I’m a college student with a husband trying to support a family of four. A couple months ago another one of our cars was stolen so we have another car payment and we just can’t afford two car payments when I’m in college and not working.”

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Washington man drowns in same lake where mom, brother died

    Washington man drowns in same lake where mom, brother died

    Friday, June 30 2017 5:51 PM EDT2017-06-30 21:51:59 GMT

    TACOMA, Wash. (AP) - A Washington state man has drowned in the same lake where his mother and brother died 38 years ago. The News Tribune newspaper reports that 44-year-old Anthony Fuentes had been fishing with his 12-year-old son on the shore of Lake Kapowsin, southeast of Tacoma, last Sunday when the boy's raft floated away. He began having trouble and the boy went to get help. Authorities estimate Fuentes was underwater for about five minutes before several people pulled him out.

    >>

    TACOMA, Wash. (AP) - A Washington state man has drowned in the same lake where his mother and brother died 38 years ago. The News Tribune newspaper reports that 44-year-old Anthony Fuentes had been fishing with his 12-year-old son on the shore of Lake Kapowsin, southeast of Tacoma, last Sunday when the boy's raft floated away. He began having trouble and the boy went to get help. Authorities estimate Fuentes was underwater for about five minutes before several people pulled him out.

    >>

  • Death in SUV in downtown Spokane ruled as suspicious

    Death in SUV in downtown Spokane ruled as suspicious

    Friday, June 30 2017 2:35 PM EDT2017-06-30 18:35:31 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - The circumstances surrounding the death of a man found in an SUV in downtown Spokane earlier this week have been ruled as suspicious.  Medics told police they were at the 7-11 at 2nd and Division on an unrelated call when GMC Yukon pulled up and the driver requested they check on the man in her passenger seat because he was having a medical emergency

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - The circumstances surrounding the death of a man found in an SUV in downtown Spokane earlier this week have been ruled as suspicious.  Medics told police they were at the 7-11 at 2nd and Division on an unrelated call when GMC Yukon pulled up and the driver requested they check on the man in her passenger seat because he was having a medical emergency. 

    >>

  • Pregnant teen charged after killing boyfriend in failed YouTube stunt

    Pregnant teen charged after killing boyfriend in failed YouTube stunt

    Thursday, June 29 2017 1:18 PM EDT2017-06-29 17:18:24 GMT

    HALSTAD, Minn. - A Minnesota woman charged in the fatal shooting of her boyfriend told authorities it was a video stunt gone wrong. Monalisa Perez, of Halstad, was charged Wednesday with second-degree manslaughter in the death of Pedro Ruiz III. According to a criminal complaint, the 19-year-old Perez told authorities Ruiz wanted to make a YouTube video of her shooting a bullet into a book he was holding against his chest. 

    >>

    HALSTAD, Minn. - A Minnesota woman charged in the fatal shooting of her boyfriend told authorities it was a video stunt gone wrong. Monalisa Perez, of Halstad, was charged Wednesday with second-degree manslaughter in the death of Pedro Ruiz III. According to a criminal complaint, the 19-year-old Perez told authorities Ruiz wanted to make a YouTube video of her shooting a bullet into a book he was holding against his chest. 

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • Coeur d'Alene program keeps students' summer reading from sliding

    Coeur d'Alene program keeps students' summer reading from sliding

    Friday, June 30 2017 11:35 PM EDT2017-07-01 03:35:14 GMT

    COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - It's no secret, when it's the summer time kids are spending less time in front of their books and more time outside. But, a program in Coeur d'Alene are making sure their students reading doesn't slide. Three days a week, over 150 students from Coeur d’Alene schools come to Winton Elementary to better their reading habits. “I love teaching these little kids and hopefully we’re giving them a boost,” Jodi Johnson said. 

    >>

    COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - It's no secret, when it's the summer time kids are spending less time in front of their books and more time outside. But, a program in Coeur d'Alene are making sure their students reading doesn't slide. Three days a week, over 150 students from Coeur d’Alene schools come to Winton Elementary to better their reading habits. “I love teaching these little kids and hopefully we’re giving them a boost,” Jodi Johnson said. 

    >>

  • VIDEO: Mead woman’s car dragged more than 100 feet, ends up in tree

    VIDEO: Mead woman’s car dragged more than 100 feet, ends up in tree

    Friday, June 30 2017 9:46 PM EDT2017-07-01 01:46:22 GMT

    MEAD, Wash. - Cell phone video shows the aftermath of a collision that ended with a car smashed up against a tree. The incident happened just before 5:30 a.m. on Thursday in Mead. The woman who owns the car, Crystal Mulvaney, says she heard the collision and ran out of her apartment located on Wall and Bellwood. “It happened so fast,” said Mulvaney. “I heard the crash and I started running around like a mad woman in my house 

    >>

    MEAD, Wash. - Cell phone video shows the aftermath of a collision that ended with a car smashed up against a tree. The incident happened just before 5:30 a.m. on Thursday in Mead. The woman who owns the car, Crystal Mulvaney, says she heard the collision and ran out of her apartment located on Wall and Bellwood. “It happened so fast,” said Mulvaney. “I heard the crash and I started running around like a mad woman in my house 

    >>

  • Aspiring firefighter commits nine years to volunteering

    Aspiring firefighter commits nine years to volunteering

    Friday, June 30 2017 9:45 PM EDT2017-07-01 01:45:36 GMT

    GRANT COUNTY, Wash. Prepping has already begun for wildfire season in Grant County. For Fire District 3 in Quincy, volunteers are still needed. One of those volunteers has been with the department for the last nine years.     "The accomplishment of being able to help people and provide them that service for the people that I serve," said Volunteer Luke Garrison.  That is what keeps Luke committed to the department and volunteering. This past year he was awarded

    >>

    GRANT COUNTY, Wash. Prepping has already begun for wildfire season in Grant County. For Fire District 3 in Quincy, volunteers are still needed. One of those volunteers has been with the department for the last nine years.     "The accomplishment of being able to help people and provide them that service for the people that I serve," said Volunteer Luke Garrison.  That is what keeps Luke committed to the department and volunteering. This past year he was awarded

    >>
    •   