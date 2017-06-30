VIDEO: Mead woman’s car dragged more than 100 feet, ends up in tree

Cell phone video shows the aftermath of a collision that ended with a car smashed up against a tree.

The incident happened just before 5:30 a.m. on Thursday in Mead.

The woman who owns the car, Crystal Mulvaney, says she heard the collision and ran out of her apartment located on Wall and Bellwood.

“It happened so fast,” said Mulvaney. “I heard the crash and I started running around like a mad woman in my house trying to figure out what happened.”

Mulvaney says she thought her husband, who had just left for work, had been in a crash. But then she noticed her car was not where she had parked it the night before. Instead it was more than 100 feet away, smashed against a tree.

“The truck had to be going at a high rate of speed for it to be able to go as far as it did up through the curb and as far into the tree as it did,” she said. “People at the gym could hear it, people across the apartment complex could hear everything.”

One witness said they saw a gray work truck with wooden slats drive away after the crash. Mulvaney hopes someone will see a damaged truck that fits that description and call Crime Check.

“The person screwed us over,” said Mulvaney. “I’m a college student with a husband trying to support a family of four. A couple months ago another one of our cars was stolen so we have another car payment and we just can’t afford two car payments when I’m in college and not working.”