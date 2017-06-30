Coeur d'Alene program keeps students' summer reading from sliding

It's no secret, when it's the summer time kids are spending less time in front of their books and more time outside. But, a program in Coeur d'Alene are making sure their students reading doesn't slide.

Three days a week, over 150 students from Coeur d’Alene schools come to Winton Elementary to better their reading habits.

“I love teaching these little kids and hopefully we’re giving them a boost,” Jodi Johnson said.

Johnson is one of many teachers taking part in the Summer Scholars Program

The program targets kids kindergarten through third grade.

According to the school district, kids in the program are selected by their teachers who they feel would benefit most from the program.

Johnson says this is a great way to combat the summer slide.

“Summer happens, we have busy lives and fun to be had and that’s all good and fine but reading needs to take place also to help them be successful,” she said.

Her students love to read as well, which makes her job fulfilling.

“I care about helping them to grow,” she said.