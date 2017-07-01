Family holds prayer vigil for missing teen

A Post Falls family is desperate to find their daughter who left home to meet someone from the internet.

Post Falls Police say 17-year-old Mari Bennett-Cooper is an endangered runaway and boarded a flight from Spokane to Seattle. Nobody has heard from her since. However, she left behind a Facebook post. "I don't know what's wrong with me, everyone leaves, everyone lies, everyone forgets me, replaces me, plays me, hurts me. They give up on me. And then she ended it with, 'Am I that bad?'" read Mari's father, Dave Bennett.

Friday marks two weeks since Mari has been missing. Family and friends supported each other with a prayer vigil.

"Mari, I just beg you. I beg you from the bottom of my heart, to please come back home. I love you unconditionally," said Dave.

It's an aching feeling. "We miss you. I feel like a piece of my heart and soul is missing," said Mari's mother, Mistie Cooper.

Mari just graduated. Her parents say she has a huge heart and that she is amazing. She played different sports and was involved in cheerleading in high school. "It's not Mari's character to do anything to this extent," said Dave.

Post Falls Police say they are actively investigating and working with western Washington agencies.

Mari was last seen wearing blue jeans and a sweatshirt. If you know anything, you are asked to give police a call 208-773-3517 and reference case 17PF16306.

The family says that they have hired a private investigator from the Seattle area. The private investigator told KHQ that wherever Mari is, he would like her to just call someone to let them know that she is OK.