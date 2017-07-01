Post Falls Police trespass large marmot from Walmart after drama - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Post Falls Police trespass large marmot from Walmart after dramatic rescue from car engine

Posted: Updated:
by Cory Howard, Executive Producer Interactive, KHQ.com
POST FALLS, Idaho -

A standoff, tense negotiations and a forced extraction of a stubborn suspect. It's just another night on the graveyard shift for officers with the Post Falls Police Department. 

This specific instance, however, involved a suspect of an unusual kind... or a rodent of unusual size (R.O.U.S.).

I could sit here and try to type out what happened in my own words, but honestly, the Post Falls Police Department already perfectly summed it up. So here's the dramatic tale of the marmot rescue at Walmart on the last day of June 2017, as told by a officer with a wonderful sense of humor. 

"Officers responded to Walmart when a customer was unable to get her car to start. She opened her hood and found a rather large Marmot trapped in the engine compartment. With the assistance of a kind citizen and a handy tow truck operator from Recovery Masters the Officers worked tirelessly to remove the animal’s fur from the fan belt.

Once Unstuck Chuck was free Officers began the tedious task of negotiation with the furry stowaway. Chuck was very reluctant to leave his new found feast of electrical wires. When attempts to talk him down failed the Officers and helpers turned to their tools and used multiple methods of extraction.

Finally, Chuck gave up and fled the Dodge Neon. While congratulatory back patting was taking place Chuck returned to his life of crime and found another vehicle to unlawfully enter. Once again, Officers tried to reason with the rodent who now seemed tired and perhaps a little stressed out.

Begrudgingly, he quickly gave up and was captured. Officers quickly took him into custody and left the area before Chuck could re-offend.

We are happy to announce that Chuck was granted a full pardon and was released back into his natural habitat. He has been trespassed from Walmart."

Wonderful. Just wonderful. Kudos to the Post Falls Police Department and all who helped free "Unstuck Chuck", and kudos to the officer who hilariously recounted the incident. 

    SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - The Washington State Patrol says two people died following a one car rollover crash on Highway 27. The call came in just before 3:00 a.m. Saturday. 

    TACOMA, Wash. (AP) - A Washington state man has drowned in the same lake where his mother and brother died 38 years ago. The News Tribune newspaper reports that 44-year-old Anthony Fuentes had been fishing with his 12-year-old son on the shore of Lake Kapowsin, southeast of Tacoma, last Sunday when the boy's raft floated away. He began having trouble and the boy went to get help. Authorities estimate Fuentes was underwater for about five minutes before several people pulled him out.

    POST FALLS, Idaho - A Post Falls family is desperate to find their daughter who left home to meet someone from the internet. Post Falls Police say 17-year-old Mari Bennett-Cooper is an endangered runaway and boarded a flight from Spokane to Seattle.  Nobody has heard from her since. However, she left behind a Facebook post. "I don't know what's wrong with me, everyone leaves, everyone lies, everyone forgets me, replaces me, plays me, hurts me.

    NEW YORK (AP) - The promoter behind a failed music festival in the Bahamas has been arrested in New York on a wire fraud charge. Federal prosecutors say Billy McFarland was arrested Friday and is charged with scheming to defraud investors in his company, Fyre Media. McFarland's Fyre Festival was billed as an ultra-luxurious event with headliners including rockers Blink-182 and the hip-hop act Migos.

    BRIDGEWATER, N.J. (AP) - President Donald Trump escalated an intensely personal feud with two high-profile talk show hosts Saturday, suggesting without evidence that their network is biased against him. The president's stream of insults has pained politicians from both parties who have appealed to him, without apparent success, to stop the 140-character bursts of character attacks and focus on running the country.

    SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - The Washington State Patrol says two people died following a one car rollover crash on Highway 27. The call came in just before 3:00 a.m. Saturday. 

