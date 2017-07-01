Post Falls Police trespass large marmot from Walmart after dramatic rescue from car engine

A standoff, tense negotiations and a forced extraction of a stubborn suspect. It's just another night on the graveyard shift for officers with the Post Falls Police Department.

This specific instance, however, involved a suspect of an unusual kind... or a rodent of unusual size (R.O.U.S.) .

I could sit here and try to type out what happened in my own words, but honestly, the Post Falls Police Department already perfectly summed it up. So here's the dramatic tale of the marmot rescue at Walmart on the last day of June 2017, as told by a officer with a wonderful sense of humor.

"Officers responded to Walmart when a customer was unable to get her car to start. She opened her hood and found a rather large Marmot trapped in the engine compartment. With the assistance of a kind citizen and a handy tow truck operator from Recovery Masters the Officers worked tirelessly to remove the animal’s fur from the fan belt.

Once Unstuck Chuck was free Officers began the tedious task of negotiation with the furry stowaway. Chuck was very reluctant to leave his new found feast of electrical wires. When attempts to talk him down failed the Officers and helpers turned to their tools and used multiple methods of extraction.

Finally, Chuck gave up and fled the Dodge Neon. While congratulatory back patting was taking place Chuck returned to his life of crime and found another vehicle to unlawfully enter. Once again, Officers tried to reason with the rodent who now seemed tired and perhaps a little stressed out.

Begrudgingly, he quickly gave up and was captured. Officers quickly took him into custody and left the area before Chuck could re-offend.

We are happy to announce that Chuck was granted a full pardon and was released back into his natural habitat. He has been trespassed from Walmart."

Wonderful. Just wonderful. Kudos to the Post Falls Police Department and all who helped free "Unstuck Chuck", and kudos to the officer who hilariously recounted the incident.