Two people dead, driver in custody for vehicular homicide after - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Two people dead, driver in custody for vehicular homicide after crash on Highway 27 south of Spokane

Posted: Updated:
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. -

The Washington State Patrol says two people died following a one car rollover crash on Highway 27. 

The call came in just before 3:00 a.m. Saturday. When crews arrived on scene about three miles south of Spokane Valley near Dishman Mica, the car was fully engulfed in flames. Two people died in the crash. They have not yet been identified. 

Troopers say drugs and/or alcohol were involved and the driver has been taken into custody for vehicular homicide. That person has also not been identified.

As soon as we confirm additional details, we will update this story. Stay tuned. 

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Two people dead, driver in custody for vehicular homicide after crash on Highway 27 south of Spokane

    Two people dead, driver in custody for vehicular homicide after crash on Highway 27 south of Spokane

    Saturday, July 1 2017 10:26 AM EDT2017-07-01 14:26:14 GMT

    SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - The Washington State Patrol says two people died following a one car rollover crash on Highway 27. The call came in just before 3:00 a.m. Saturday. 

    >>

    SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - The Washington State Patrol says two people died following a one car rollover crash on Highway 27. The call came in just before 3:00 a.m. Saturday. When crews arrived on scene about three miles south of Spokane Valley near Dishman Mica, the car was fully engulfed in flames. Two people died in the crash. They have not yet been identified. 

    >>

  • Washington man drowns in same lake where mom, brother died

    Washington man drowns in same lake where mom, brother died

    Friday, June 30 2017 5:51 PM EDT2017-06-30 21:51:59 GMT

    TACOMA, Wash. (AP) - A Washington state man has drowned in the same lake where his mother and brother died 38 years ago. The News Tribune newspaper reports that 44-year-old Anthony Fuentes had been fishing with his 12-year-old son on the shore of Lake Kapowsin, southeast of Tacoma, last Sunday when the boy's raft floated away. He began having trouble and the boy went to get help. Authorities estimate Fuentes was underwater for about five minutes before several people pulled him out.

    >>

    TACOMA, Wash. (AP) - A Washington state man has drowned in the same lake where his mother and brother died 38 years ago. The News Tribune newspaper reports that 44-year-old Anthony Fuentes had been fishing with his 12-year-old son on the shore of Lake Kapowsin, southeast of Tacoma, last Sunday when the boy's raft floated away. He began having trouble and the boy went to get help. Authorities estimate Fuentes was underwater for about five minutes before several people pulled him out.

    >>

  • Family holds prayer vigil for missing teen

    Family holds prayer vigil for missing teen

    Saturday, July 1 2017 2:02 AM EDT2017-07-01 06:02:44 GMT

    POST FALLS, Idaho - A Post Falls family is desperate to find their daughter who left home to meet someone from the internet. Post Falls Police say 17-year-old Mari Bennett-Cooper is an endangered runaway and boarded a flight from Spokane to Seattle.  Nobody has heard from her since. However, she left behind a Facebook post. "I don't know what's wrong with me, everyone leaves, everyone lies, everyone forgets me, replaces me, plays me, hurts me.

    >>

    POST FALLS, Idaho - A Post Falls family is desperate to find their daughter who left home to meet someone from the internet. Post Falls Police say 17-year-old Mari Bennett-Cooper is an endangered runaway and boarded a flight from Spokane to Seattle.  Nobody has heard from her since. However, she left behind a Facebook post. "I don't know what's wrong with me, everyone leaves, everyone lies, everyone forgets me, replaces me, plays me, hurts me.

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • Police say 28 hurt in Little Rock club shooting

    Police say 28 hurt in Little Rock club shooting

    Saturday, July 1 2017 12:14 PM EDT2017-07-01 16:14:27 GMT

    LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - Little Rock Police say 28 people were hurt early Saturday after a shooting at a downtown night club. Police said on Twitter that 25 people suffered gunshot wounds and three had unrelated injuries. Police said all were expected to survive.

    >>

    LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - Little Rock Police say 28 people were hurt early Saturday after a shooting at a downtown night club. Police said on Twitter that 25 people suffered gunshot wounds and three had unrelated injuries. Police said all were expected to survive.

    >>

  • Promoter in failed Bahamas music festival arrested in NYC

    Promoter in failed Bahamas music festival arrested in NYC

    Saturday, July 1 2017 12:05 PM EDT2017-07-01 16:05:47 GMT

    NEW YORK (AP) - The promoter behind a failed music festival in the Bahamas has been arrested in New York on a wire fraud charge. Federal prosecutors say Billy McFarland was arrested Friday and is charged with scheming to defraud investors in his company, Fyre Media. McFarland's Fyre Festival was billed as an ultra-luxurious event with headliners including rockers Blink-182 and the hip-hop act Migos.

    >>

    NEW YORK (AP) - The promoter behind a failed music festival in the Bahamas has been arrested in New York on a wire fraud charge. Federal prosecutors say Billy McFarland was arrested Friday and is charged with scheming to defraud investors in his company, Fyre Media. McFarland's Fyre Festival was billed as an ultra-luxurious event with headliners including rockers Blink-182 and the hip-hop act Migos.

    >>

  • Trump escalates personal feud with television hosts

    Trump escalates personal feud with television hosts

    Saturday, July 1 2017 12:03 PM EDT2017-07-01 16:03:27 GMT

    BRIDGEWATER, N.J. (AP) - President Donald Trump escalated an intensely personal feud with two high-profile talk show hosts Saturday, suggesting without evidence that their network is biased against him. The president's stream of insults has pained politicians from both parties who have appealed to him, without apparent success, to stop the 140-character bursts of character attacks and focus on running the country.

    >>

    BRIDGEWATER, N.J. (AP) - President Donald Trump escalated an intensely personal feud with two high-profile talk show hosts Saturday, suggesting without evidence that their network is biased against him. The president's stream of insults has pained politicians from both parties who have appealed to him, without apparent success, to stop the 140-character bursts of character attacks and focus on running the country.

    >>
    •   