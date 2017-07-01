Two people dead, driver in custody for vehicular homicide after crash on Highway 27 south of Spokane

The Washington State Patrol says two people died following a one car rollover crash on Highway 27.

The call came in just before 3:00 a.m. Saturday. When crews arrived on scene about three miles south of Spokane Valley near Dishman Mica, the car was fully engulfed in flames. Two people died in the crash. They have not yet been identified.

Troopers say drugs and/or alcohol were involved and the driver has been taken into custody for vehicular homicide. That person has also not been identified.

As soon as we confirm additional details, we will update this story. Stay tuned.