Two people dead, driver in custody for vehicular homicide after crash on Highway 27 south of Spokane
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - The Washington State Patrol says two people died following a one car rollover crash on Highway 27. The call came in just before 3:00 a.m. Saturday. When crews arrived on scene about three miles south of Spokane Valley near Dishman Mica, the car was fully engulfed in flames. Two people died in the crash. They have not yet been identified.>>
TACOMA, Wash. (AP) - A Washington state man has drowned in the same lake where his mother and brother died 38 years ago. The News Tribune newspaper reports that 44-year-old Anthony Fuentes had been fishing with his 12-year-old son on the shore of Lake Kapowsin, southeast of Tacoma, last Sunday when the boy's raft floated away. He began having trouble and the boy went to get help. Authorities estimate Fuentes was underwater for about five minutes before several people pulled him out.>>
POST FALLS, Idaho - A Post Falls family is desperate to find their daughter who left home to meet someone from the internet. Post Falls Police say 17-year-old Mari Bennett-Cooper is an endangered runaway and boarded a flight from Spokane to Seattle. Nobody has heard from her since. However, she left behind a Facebook post. "I don't know what's wrong with me, everyone leaves, everyone lies, everyone forgets me, replaces me, plays me, hurts me.>>
POST FALLS, Idaho - A standoff, tense negotiations and a forced extraction of a stubborn suspect. It's just another night on the graveyard shift for officers with the Post Falls Police Department. Oh yeah, and it was all centered around a large marmot. I could sit here and try to type out what happened in my own words, but honestly, the Post Falls Police Department already perfectly summed it up.>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - The circumstances surrounding the death of a man found in an SUV in downtown Spokane earlier this week have been ruled as suspicious. Medics told police they were at the 7-11 at 2nd and Division on an unrelated call when GMC Yukon pulled up and the driver requested they check on the man in her passenger seat because he was having a medical emergency.>>
MEAD, Wash. - Cell phone video shows the aftermath of a collision that ended with a car smashed up against a tree. The incident happened just before 5:30 a.m. on Thursday in Mead. The woman who owns the car, Crystal Mulvaney, says she heard the collision and ran out of her apartment located on Wall and Bellwood. “It happened so fast,” said Mulvaney. “I heard the crash and I started running around like a mad woman in my house>>
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - Little Rock Police say 28 people were hurt early Saturday after a shooting at a downtown night club. Police said on Twitter that 25 people suffered gunshot wounds and three had unrelated injuries. Police said all were expected to survive.>>
NEW YORK (AP) - The promoter behind a failed music festival in the Bahamas has been arrested in New York on a wire fraud charge. Federal prosecutors say Billy McFarland was arrested Friday and is charged with scheming to defraud investors in his company, Fyre Media. McFarland's Fyre Festival was billed as an ultra-luxurious event with headliners including rockers Blink-182 and the hip-hop act Migos.>>
BRIDGEWATER, N.J. (AP) - President Donald Trump escalated an intensely personal feud with two high-profile talk show hosts Saturday, suggesting without evidence that their network is biased against him. The president's stream of insults has pained politicians from both parties who have appealed to him, without apparent success, to stop the 140-character bursts of character attacks and focus on running the country.>>
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - The Washington State Patrol says two people died following a one car rollover crash on Highway 27. The call came in just before 3:00 a.m. Saturday. When crews arrived on scene about three miles south of Spokane Valley near Dishman Mica, the car was fully engulfed in flames. Two people died in the crash. They have not yet been identified.>>
POST FALLS, Idaho - A standoff, tense negotiations and a forced extraction of a stubborn suspect. It's just another night on the graveyard shift for officers with the Post Falls Police Department. Oh yeah, and it was all centered around a large marmot. I could sit here and try to type out what happened in my own words, but honestly, the Post Falls Police Department already perfectly summed it up.>>
OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) - The Latest on budget deliberations at the Washington state Legislature (all times local): 3:39 p.m. The state Senate has approved a $43.7 billion budget for the next two years that would increase spending for public schools, mental health and state worker contracts. The spending plan was approved by a 39 to 10 vote Friday. It now heads to the House. The House at nearly the same time OK'd the education funding>>
POST FALLS, Idaho - A Post Falls family is desperate to find their daughter who left home to meet someone from the internet. Post Falls Police say 17-year-old Mari Bennett-Cooper is an endangered runaway and boarded a flight from Spokane to Seattle. Nobody has heard from her since. However, she left behind a Facebook post. "I don't know what's wrong with me, everyone leaves, everyone lies, everyone forgets me, replaces me, plays me, hurts me.>>
OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) - The Washington Legislature has approved a paid family leave program that offers workers paid time off for the birth or adoption of a child or the serious medical condition of the worker or the worker's family member. The measure passed the House on a 65-29 vote Friday shortly after the Senate passed it on a 37-12 vote. It now goes to Gov. Jay Inslee for his signature. The bill, which was a compromise reached>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - Police looked into a possible bike chop-shop Friday. A tent here and a tent there. Right across from Lewis and Clark High School. The camps stretch all the way from Monroe to Bernard- but one camp stood out. The one with all the bikes and bike frames and bike rims- dozens of them, way more bikes than here were people. There were enough to open up their own - possibly illegal -- bike shop. When we were filming Thursday>>
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - It's no secret, when it's the summer time kids are spending less time in front of their books and more time outside. But, a program in Coeur d'Alene are making sure their students reading doesn't slide. Three days a week, over 150 students from Coeur d’Alene schools come to Winton Elementary to better their reading habits. “I love teaching these little kids and hopefully we’re giving them a boost,” Jodi Johnson said.>>