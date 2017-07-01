Denver proposes social marijuana use rules for businesses - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Denver proposes social marijuana use rules for businesses

DENVER -

Denver has finalized rules for the nation's first licensed pot clubs.

To open, clubs first need neighborhood approval. They can't allow indoor smoking or on-site pot sales.

Denver voters approved recreational marijuana clubs in November. But a state board banned the sale of alcohol at places allowing pot use.

Interested businesses so far have included yoga studios and coffee shops.

The Denver Post reports the final rules don't require patrons to sign waivers stating they are responsible for their own actions and abiding by state law.

Denver's law creates a four-year pilot program in which businesses can seek annual permits to create areas where customers can consume their own cannabis. The law also allows other businesses to seek permits for one-time pot consumption events.

Information from: The Denver Post, http://www.denverpost.com

  • Two people dead, driver in custody for vehicular homicide after crash on Highway 27 south of Spokane

    Saturday, July 1 2017 2:26 PM EDT2017-07-01 18:26:53 GMT

    SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - Update 11:25 a.m.: Washington State Patrol has released the names of the driver and one passenger involved in a fatal crash early Saturday morning on Highway 27. A second passenger killed has not yet been identified Saturday.

    SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - Update 11:25 a.m.: Washington State Patrol has released the names of the driver and one passenger involved in a fatal crash early Saturday morning on Highway 27. A second passenger killed has not yet been identified Saturday.

  • Post Falls Police trespass large marmot from Walmart after dramatic rescue from car engine

    Saturday, July 1 2017 10:13 AM EDT2017-07-01 14:13:21 GMT

    POST FALLS, Idaho - A standoff, tense negotiations and a forced extraction of a stubborn suspect. It's just another night on the graveyard shift for officers with the Post Falls Police Department. Oh yeah, and it was all centered around a large marmot.  

    POST FALLS, Idaho - A standoff, tense negotiations and a forced extraction of a stubborn suspect. It's just another night on the graveyard shift for officers with the Post Falls Police Department. Oh yeah, and it was all centered around a large marmot.  I could sit here and try to type out what happened in my own words, but honestly, the Post Falls Police Department already perfectly summed it up. 

  • Washington man drowns in same lake where mom, brother died

    Friday, June 30 2017 5:51 PM EDT2017-06-30 21:51:59 GMT

    TACOMA, Wash. (AP) - A Washington state man has drowned in the same lake where his mother and brother died 38 years ago. The News Tribune newspaper reports that 44-year-old Anthony Fuentes had been fishing with his 12-year-old son on the shore of Lake Kapowsin, southeast of Tacoma, last Sunday when the boy's raft floated away. He began having trouble and the boy went to get help. Authorities estimate Fuentes was underwater for about five minutes before several people pulled him out.

  • All evacuations lifted for fires burning in Chelan, Douglas and Grant counties

    Saturday, July 1 2017 3:25 PM EDT2017-07-01 19:25:16 GMT

    Firefighters continue to fight three wildfires in Chelan, Douglas and Grant counties Saturday. Evacuation orders for all fires were lifted on Saturday, but crews warn to be safe this weekend with the approaching 4th of July holiday and hot, dry weather expected.

    Firefighters continue to fight three wildfires in Chelan, Douglas and Grant counties Saturday. Evacuation orders for all fires were lifted on Saturday, but crews warn to be safe this weekend with the approaching 4th of July holiday and hot, dry weather expected.

  • Two people dead, driver in custody for vehicular homicide after crash on Highway 27 south of Spokane

    Saturday, July 1 2017 2:26 PM EDT2017-07-01 18:26:53 GMT

    SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - Update 11:25 a.m.: Washington State Patrol has released the names of the driver and one passenger involved in a fatal crash early Saturday morning on Highway 27. A second passenger killed has not yet been identified Saturday.

    SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - Update 11:25 a.m.: Washington State Patrol has released the names of the driver and one passenger involved in a fatal crash early Saturday morning on Highway 27. A second passenger killed has not yet been identified Saturday.

  • Divers on training mission find submerged pickup in lake

    Saturday, July 1 2017 1:13 PM EDT2017-07-01 17:13:34 GMT

    LAKEWOOD, Wash. (AP) - Rescue divers on a routine training mission have found a pickup at the bottom of a lake in Lakewood. The News Tribune reports  that West Pierce Fire and Rescue divers on Friday morning found the truck at the bottom of American Lake.

    LAKEWOOD, Wash. (AP) - Rescue divers on a routine training mission have found a pickup at the bottom of a lake in Lakewood. The News Tribune reports  that West Pierce Fire and Rescue divers on Friday morning found the truck at the bottom of American Lake.

