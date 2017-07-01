Teen sentenced in connection with officer shooting

A 16-year-old boy has been sentenced to over seven years in connection with the shooting of a Mount Vernon officer in December.

The Skagit Valley Herald reports the teen was sentenced Friday after pleading guilty as an adult to three counts of assault, two of which come with increased sentences because firearms were involved.

The teen's charges are related to the shooting of a 20-year-old man. Officer Mike McClaughry was shot while responding to that call.

The teen was initially charged with attempted murder and first-degree assault with a firearm.

Gonzales is the second teen to plead guilty in the initial shooting. In January, a 15-year-old boy pleaded guilty to assault with a deadly weapon and fourth-degree assault.

He is serving a six-month sentence.

Ernesto Rivas, the man accused of shooting McClaughry, is facing charges in both shootings.

