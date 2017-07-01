Divers on training mission find submerged pickup in lake

Rescue divers on a routine training mission have found a pickup at the bottom of a lake in Lakewood.

The News Tribune reports that West Pierce Fire and Rescue divers on Friday morning found the truck at the bottom of American Lake.

West Pierce spokeswoman Jenny Weekes says divers initially thought the red pickup was a prop but a check of its license plate determined it had been reported stolen in March.

Weekes says it's not clear why the truck was in the lake.

The divers hooked a line to the truck and helped get it to the surface.

Information from: The News Tribune, http://www.thenewstribune.com

