Divers on training mission find submerged pickup in lake

LAKEWOOD, Wash -

Rescue divers on a routine training mission have found a pickup at the bottom of a lake in Lakewood.

The News Tribune reports  that West Pierce Fire and Rescue divers on Friday morning found the truck at the bottom of American Lake.

West Pierce spokeswoman Jenny Weekes says divers initially thought the red pickup was a prop but a check of its license plate determined it had been reported stolen in March.

Weekes says it's not clear why the truck was in the lake.

The divers hooked a line to the truck and helped get it to the surface.

Information from: The News Tribune, http://www.thenewstribune.com

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

  • Two people dead, driver in custody for vehicular homicide after crash on Highway 27 south of Spokane

    SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - Update 11:25 a.m.: Washington State Patrol has released the names of the driver and one passenger involved in a fatal crash early Saturday morning on Highway 27. A second passenger killed has not yet been identified Saturday.

  • Post Falls Police trespass large marmot from Walmart after dramatic rescue from car engine

    POST FALLS, Idaho - A standoff, tense negotiations and a forced extraction of a stubborn suspect. It's just another night on the graveyard shift for officers with the Post Falls Police Department. Oh yeah, and it was all centered around a large marmot.  

  • Washington man drowns in same lake where mom, brother died

    TACOMA, Wash. (AP) - A Washington state man has drowned in the same lake where his mother and brother died 38 years ago. The News Tribune newspaper reports that 44-year-old Anthony Fuentes had been fishing with his 12-year-old son on the shore of Lake Kapowsin, southeast of Tacoma, last Sunday when the boy's raft floated away. He began having trouble and the boy went to get help. Authorities estimate Fuentes was underwater for about five minutes before several people pulled him out.

  • All evacuations lifted for fires burning in Chelan, Douglas and Grant counties

    Firefighters continue to fight three wildfires in Chelan, Douglas and Grant counties Saturday. Evacuation orders for all fires were lifted on Saturday, but crews warn to be safe this weekend with the approaching 4th of July holiday and hot, dry weather expected.

  • Two people dead, driver in custody for vehicular homicide after crash on Highway 27 south of Spokane

    SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - Update 11:25 a.m.: Washington State Patrol has released the names of the driver and one passenger involved in a fatal crash early Saturday morning on Highway 27. A second passenger killed has not yet been identified Saturday.

  • Divers on training mission find submerged pickup in lake

    LAKEWOOD, Wash. (AP) - Rescue divers on a routine training mission have found a pickup at the bottom of a lake in Lakewood. The News Tribune reports  that West Pierce Fire and Rescue divers on Friday morning found the truck at the bottom of American Lake.

