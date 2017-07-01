All evacuations lifted for fires burning in Chelan, Douglas and - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

All evacuations lifted for fires burning in Chelan, Douglas and Grant counties

by Matt Pusatory, KHQ Local News Web Producer
Firefighters continue to fight three wildfires in Chelan, Douglas and Grant counties Saturday. Evacuation orders for all fires were lifted on Saturday, but crews warn to be safe this weekend with the approaching 4th of July holiday and hot, dry weather expected. 

The Sutherland Canyon fire is 74 percent contained and 29,433 acres in size Saturday. The 8,458-acre Straight Hollow Fire is 75 percent contained. The Spartan Fire is 100 percent contained at 8,730 acres and transferred back to local jurisdiction as of 6 a.m. Saturday morning.

Firefighters report containment lines held on all three of the fires and no growth was reported Friday. With a significant decrease in fire activity Saturday, many firefighters were released from the fire and personnel on the fire lines was downsized. Approximately 400 personnel worked collaboratively on the fires. Crews worked to secure existing containment lines and patrolled the fire perimeter, especially in burned areas in close proximity to residences and other structures. Repair work to address the damage from fire suppression activities also began yesterday. This repair work includes; building water bars to limit erosion on steep slopes, smoothing out berms from line construction, and repairing fences cut during fire suppression.

Firefighters will secure containment lines and work on mop up operations. Crews will also continue fireline repair work. Hot and dry weather with increased winds are forecasted for Saturday. High temperatures are expected to be around 90 degrees and minimum relative humidity will be approximately 16 percent. Winds will increase in the afternoon with gusts up to 30 mph

