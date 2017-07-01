Crash on I-90 east of Coeur d'Alene slows traffic to a standstill

The Idaho Transportation Department reports a crash at milepost 19 of Interstate 90 about two miles east of Coeur d'Alene stopped traffic in both direction on Saturday.

Some motorists told KHQ they had been at a stop on the interstate for over an hour while Idaho State Police responded to the crash. Idaho State Police say they are working to clear the wreck which is in the westbound lane of I-90, however details of the crash are limited.

Traffic was stop-and-go Saturday afternoon. The Idaho Transportation Department reported the road was down to one lane around noon.

I-90: Crash from Exit 17 - Mullan Road to Exit 22 - ID 97 (2m E of Coeur d'Alene). Roadway reduced to one lane. https://t.co/lZWZFSDyrO — Kootenai County 511 (@kootenaiid511) July 1, 2017

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Additional information wasn't immediately available. As we learn more we will update this story.