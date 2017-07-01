Multi-vehicle crash on I-90 east of Coeur d'Alene blocks highway - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Multi-vehicle crash on I-90 east of Coeur d'Alene blocks highway for nearly 5 hours

by Matt Pusatory, KHQ Local News Web Producer
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho -

Update: Interstate 90 at milepost 19 is back open Saturday after a wild crash blocked the highway for more than four hours Saturday.

It all started at about 10:30 a.m. Saturday morning about four miles east of Coeur d'Alenen near the Yellowstone Trail overpass. 82-year-old Russell Maggio of Henderson, Nevada, was eastbound on I-90 at milepost 19 when the white and silver 2007 Forest River camp trailer he was pulling with his white 1984 Ford Econoline van, started to fish tail causing the van to do the same. This caused the van and the camp trailer to overturn on their sides, hitting the concrete barriers, pushing three of them into the westbound lanes.

Kayla Hamlin, 30, of Osburn, Idaho, was driving a blue 2004 Dodge Dakota pickup westbound at the time the van and trailer overturned. The displaced barriers hit Hamlin's pickup, and caused her to crash into 65-year-old Dale Gauer from East Helena, Montana,  who was driving a 2008 Four Winds Majestic motor home. Gauer was also headed westbound at the time. 

Maggio and his passenger, 72-year-old Karen Maggio, were taken to Kootenai Health with minor injuries. Hamlin, Gauer and Gauer's passenger, identified as 65-year-old Molly Gauer, were not injured.

Everyone involved was wearing seatbelts.

The road was blocked for about 4 and a half hours in both directions while the vehicles were being removed, the crash was being investigated and the Idaho Transportation Department was able to respond with a front end loader to replace the concrete barriers.

The investigation is ongoing.

Previous coverage:

The Idaho Transportation Department reports a crash at milepost 19 of Interstate 90 about two miles east of Coeur d'Alene stopped traffic in both direction on Saturday. 

Some motorists told KHQ they had been at a stop on the interstate for over an hour while Idaho State Police responded to the crash. Idaho State Police say they are working to clear the wreck which is in the westbound lane of I-90, however details of the crash are limited. 

Traffic was stop-and-go Saturday afternoon. The Idaho Transportation Department reported the road was down to one lane around noon.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Additional information wasn't immediately available. As we learn more we will update this story.

