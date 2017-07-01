Hay bale truck catches fire on I-90 east of Ellensburg

Washington State Patrol trooper Brian Moore reports a hay bale truck has caught fire on westbound I-90 Saturday.

The truck caught fire at milepost 125 about 16 miles east of Ellensburg at around 2:30 p.m. Two lanes of the highway were closed Saturday afternoon.

#BREAKING WB90 MP125 (16 mi E of Ellensburg) Truck carrying large hay bales on fire. 2 lanes closed. Brush fire on shoulder moving east. jb — Trooper Brian Moore (@wspd6pio) July 1, 2017

Firefighters were working to extinguish a brush fire on the shoulder of the highway moving east from where the fire first broke out.

Additional details weren't immediately known Saturday. We will update this story as we learn more.