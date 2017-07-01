5 injured in morning crash east of Sandpoint

Idaho State Police report a crash east of Sandpoint sent hurt five people, four of them juveniles.

It happened on State Highway 200 near milepost 33, east of Ponderay, Idaho at around 5:30 a.m. Joseph R. Tucker, 53, of Idaho Falls was driving a white 2010 Chevy Impala, crossed left of center and off the eastbound edge of the highway. He then drove over Hidden Harbor Lane and down the embankment.

There were four passengers who were all injured along with Tucker. One juvenile male was flown to Sacred Heart Medical Center by Life Flight helicopter while everyone else was taken to Bonner General Hospital. Investigators say Tucker was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash, but they don't know whether the passengers were.

The investigation is ongoing Saturday.