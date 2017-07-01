Man flown to hospital after driving off 400 foot embankment north of Ione

Washington State Patrol reports a man was flown to Sacred Heart Medical Center Saturday after he lost control of his car and drove off a 400 foot embankment about seven miles north of Ione.

The crash happened just before 11:30 a.m. Troopers say 57-year-old Edward W. Ives-Keeler was headed southbound on State Route 31. He lost control of his 1998 Maroon Cadillac Deville and left the northbound shoulder traveling about 400 feet down an embankment. Keeler was taken by Life Flight helicopter to the hospital for treatment of his injuries. His condition is not known at this time.

Troopers say Keeler was wearing his seat belt at the time.

Drugs and alcohol are not thought to be a factor in the crash.