Spokane deputies assist with boat launch mishap

by Matt Pusatory, KHQ Local News Web Producer
SPOKANE, Wash. -

Deputies and dive team members worked to free a boat and trailer from the boat launch dock on Silver Lake on Friday. It happened just before 1 p.m.

As the owner backed the boat trailer down the launch and into the water, a grinding sound of a still-lowered prop/motor scraping the ground was heard. The owner stopped, shut his truck off and walked back to the boat. Once in the boat, he raised the motor to save the propeller from further damage. Raising the motor popped the truck out of park, and it began rolling backward into the water with the boat and trailer still attached.

The stern of the boat floated free of the trailer which allowed the trailer to slip under the dock. As the boat, still attached to the trailer at the nose, went further into the water, its buoyancy lifted the trailer up, pinning it against the underside of the dock. The truck ended up submerged, with the trailer pinned and the bow of the boat being pulled down toward the waterline.

Deputies Pendell and Morford arrived and called for addition resources to remove the boat and trailer from the dock without causing damage. Deputy Brad Humphrey dove under the dock and determined the wooden bunks of the trailer were hung up. He unbolted the bunks, freeing the trailer, which allowed truck, trailer and boat to be towed out of the water.

No one was injured and there was no property damage, other than water damage to the truck.

Deputies say this is a reminder to always be prepared and consider safety at all times.  We all get in a hurry, excited, or even a little complacent as we enjoy our time at the lake or river, but a small mistake, oversite, or equipment failure can lead to big and sometimes life-threatening problems.  Take a minute to slow down, know your equipment and ensure it’s in good working condition, and always wear Personal Flotation Devices.  The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office Marine Unit patrols will be out checking equipment, conducting safety checks and working to increase knowledge of the dangers of boating under the influence as part of the national effort, Operation Dry Water.

