Search and rescue crews work to find hiker missing near Liberty Lake

Two people dead, driver in custody for vehicular homicide after crash on Highway 27 south of Spokane
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - Update 11:25 a.m.: Washington State Patrol has released the names of the driver and one passenger involved in a fatal crash early Saturday morning on Highway 27. A second passenger killed was identified as 21-year-old Raymond Maximillian Madrid of Spokane Valley Saturday afternoon.>>
Multi-vehicle crash on I-90 east of Coeur d'Alene blocks highway for nearly 5 hours
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - Update: Interstate 90 at milepost 19 is back open Saturday after a wild crash blocked the highway for more than four hours Saturday.It all started at about 10:30 a.m. Saturday morning about four miles east of Coeur d'Alenen near the Yellowstone Trail overpass.>>
Spokane deputies assist with boat launch mishap
SPOKANE, Wash. - Deputies and dive team members worked to free a boat and trailer from the boat launch dock on Silver Lake on Friday. It happened just before 1 p.m. As the owner backed the boat trailer down the launch and into the water, a grinding sound of a still-lowered prop/motor scraping the ground was heard. The owner stopped, shut his truck off and walked back to the boat.>>
Man arrested for using missing woman's credit cards
SPOKANE - It's been more than three months since a beauty school student seemingly vanished from downtown Spokane. No one has heard from 35-year-old Deanne Hastings since early November.>>
Man flown to hospital after driving off 400 foot embankment north of Ione
IONE, Wash. - Washington State Patrol reports a man was flown to Sacred Heart Medical Center Saturday after he lost control of his car and drove off a 400 foot embankment about seven miles north of Ione. The crash happened just before 11:30 a.m. Troopers say 57-year-old Edward W. Ives-Keeler was headed southbound on State Route 31.>>
5 injured in morning crash east of Sandpoint
SANDPOINT, Idaho - Idaho State Police report a crash east of Sandpoint sent hurt five people, four of them juveniles. It happened on State Highway 200 near milepost 33, east of Ponderey, Idaho at around 5:30 a.m. Joseph R. Tucker, 53, of Idaho Falls was driving a white 2010 Chevy Impala, crossed left of center and off the eastbound edge of the highway. He then drove over Hidden Harbor Lane and down the embankment.>>
Wildfire near Yakima grows to about 500 acres
YAKIMA, Wash. (AP) - A wildfire is threatening homes and power lines in an area west of Yakima, Washington. The fire started late Saturday night and had grown to about 500 acres in grass, brush and standing timber by Sunday afternoon. The cause of the fire is under investigation. The blaze started at milepost 188 on State Route 12 and has since moved up the ridge.>>
Search and rescue crews work to find hiker missing near Liberty Lake
LIBERTY LAKE, Wash. - Spokane County Sheriff's Office deputies, search and rescue volunteers and Air 1 are methodically scouring the area of the Liberty Lake ORV Park Sunday as they attempt to find a missing 21-year-old hiker identified as Jacob B. Caravalho. Deputies report that on Saturday at around 9 p.m. they received a report of an overdue hiker in the area of the Liberty Lake ORV park.>>
Brazil captures drug lord who used surgery to hide
RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) - Brazilian police say they have captured a major drug lord known as "White Head" who used plastic surgeries to help him evade authorities for nearly three decades. Police say Luiz Carlos da Rocha was arrested Saturday in the state of Mato Grosso. He's been sentenced by Brazilian courts to more than 50 years in prison for international drug trafficking and money laundering.>>
Harsh winter took heavy toll on wildlife across western US
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) - Wildlife managers in seven states in the western U.S. report this past winter was rough on wildlife. California, Colorado, Utah, Idaho, Oregon, Washington and Wyoming report above-normal losses of wildlife in the wake of one of the coldest and snowiest winters in decades. Record snowfall made it difficult for wildlife to find food, and spells of bitter cold made matters worse.>>
Trump makes push on health bill; repeal-only vote an option
WASHINGTON (AP) - The White House's top legislative liaison insists the Senate is "getting close" to an agreement on a GOP health bill to repeal and replace the health care law. Marc Short says President Donald Trump is spending the weekend making calls to lawmakers to "get the Senate package across the finish line." Short says the Congressional Budget Office has two versions of the bill to score.>>
Injured bald eagle found in nation's capital, taken for care
WASHINGTON (AP) - Authorities say an injured bald eagle has been found in the nation's capital. The Washington Post reports that the bird was found Saturday afternoon in the Southeast section of Washington, D.C. It was unable to fly, appeared lethargic and had labored breathing. The cause of the eagle's condition was not immediately known, according to the newspaper account Sunday.>>
Man facing murder charges in road rage slaying of woman, 18
WEST CHESTER, Pa. (AP) - Authorities say a Pennsylvania man is in custody in the death of a recent high school graduate shot in the head during a road rage confrontation as the two tried to merge in a single lane. Police said 28-year-old David Desper, of Trainer, turned himself in early Sunday and was charged with first- and third-degree murder.>>
Multi-vehicle crash on I-90 east of Coeur d'Alene blocks highway for nearly 5 hours
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - Update: Interstate 90 at milepost 19 is back open Saturday after a wild crash blocked the highway for more than four hours Saturday.It all started at about 10:30 a.m. Saturday morning about four miles east of Coeur d'Alenen near the Yellowstone Trail overpass.>>
Spokane deputies assist with boat launch mishap
SPOKANE, Wash. - Deputies and dive team members worked to free a boat and trailer from the boat launch dock on Silver Lake on Friday. It happened just before 1 p.m. As the owner backed the boat trailer down the launch and into the water, a grinding sound of a still-lowered prop/motor scraping the ground was heard. The owner stopped, shut his truck off and walked back to the boat.>>
DUI driver slams into duplex in Kennewick
KENNEWICK, Wash. - Kennewick Police report a man was booked into Benton County Jail on charges of vehicular and DUI after he drove his car into the front room of a duplex early Saturday morning. The crash happened near the intersection of 4th and Conway Place around 3 a.m.>>
