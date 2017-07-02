Search and rescue crews work to find hiker missing near Liberty Lake

Spokane County Sheriff's Office deputies, search and rescue volunteers and Air 1 are methodically scouring the area of the Liberty Lake ORV Park Sunday as they attempt to find a missing 21-year-old hiker identified as Jacob B. Caravalho.

Deputies report that on Saturday at around 9 p.m. they received a report of an overdue hiker in the area of the Liberty Lake ORV park. Deputies and Liberty Lake police officers responded to the area and an Air 1 flight crew was called in to help.

Crews found Caravalho's car, but he was nowhere to be found. At about 11 p.m. the search was called off for the evening.

The search started again around 7 a.m. Sunday morning with the coordinated call out of several resources and equipment including Search and Rescue, Spokane County Parks Rangers, sheriff's deputies and Air 1.

Headed to the Liberty Lake ORV area to search for a hiker who has been missing since last night. pic.twitter.com/zpudjWZVxf — SCSO Air 1 (@SCSOAir1) July 2, 2017

Search area near Liberty Lake pic.twitter.com/i6QRY4Zyre — SCSO Air 1 (@SCSOAir1) July 2, 2017

Due to the close location to Kootenai County and the possibility that the hiker crossed over into Idaho, search efforts are being coordinated with Kootenai County Search and Rescue teams as well.

Caravalho reportedly has a backpack with him but since he went hiking alone, an exact route or clothing description is not known.