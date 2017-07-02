Wildfire near Yakima grows to about 500 acres

In depth coverage on wild fires, forest fires and brush fires this season.

In depth coverage on wild fires this season.

A wildfire is threatening homes and power lines in an area west of Yakima, Washington.

The fire started late Saturday night and had grown to about 500 acres in grass, brush and standing timber by Sunday afternoon.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The blaze started at milepost 188 on State Route 12 and has since moved up the ridge. About 50 firefighters are battling the flames.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)