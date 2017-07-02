Man on scooter tries to run from deputies and K9 Bane

Spokane Valley deputies arrested a Spokane Valley man after he ran from deputies on a stolen Honda Scooter Friday evening.

It happened just after 5 p.m. Spokane Valley Deputy Hilton saw a scooter driving at about 30 mph on a sidewalk on Pines, near Main in Spokane Valley. The deputy approached the scooter and the driver, later identified as 39-year-old Travis S. Chuitt, jumped off the curb and into the road. Chuitt looked over his shoulder at Deputy Hilton's patrol car with its emergency lights activated and suddenly made a U-turn and took off southbound on Pines.

Chuitt turned into the parking lot on the northwest corner of Pines and Sprague with the deputy behind. As Chuitt made his way through the parking lot, dispatch let the deputy know the scooter was reported stolen on June 18.

Chuitt hit a speed bump and began to lose control of the scooter. He quickly regained control, slowed down and crossed over Perine Road before ditching the scooter and running away on foot.

Deputy Hilton got out of his car and yelled for Chuitt to stop, when he didn't, Hilton released K9 Bane to apprehend Chuitt. Bane quickly closed the distance, but Chuitt dove over a 6 inch fence to avoid Bane.

Backup arrived in the area and set up a perimeter. Responding deputy Skye Ortiz spotted Chuitt hiding behind some vehicles in a car lot. Not knowing if he was armed, and unable to see his hands, Ortiz identified himself, and told Chuitt to raise his hands and get on the ground. Deputies say Chuitt refused numerous commands. Deputy Criswell arrived and took Chuitt into custody while Ortiz provided cover.

Chuitt denied driving the scooter or knowing it was stolen even though Deputy Hilton positively identified him. Chuitt was taken to Spokane County Jail and booked for possession of a stolen motor vehicle, attempting to elude a police vehicle, resisting arrest and obstructing law enforcement.