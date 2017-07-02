Regional jet engine catches fire on Denver runway

The engine of a regional jet caught fire shortly on a taxiway after landing at Denver International Airport on Sunday afternoon.

SkyWest spokeswoman Marissa Snow says the 59 passengers on the flight from Aspen were safely evacuated. No one was injured.

Airport spokesman Heath Montgomery says the flight arrived at 2:15 p.m. The fire was extinguished, but the cause is still being investigated.

