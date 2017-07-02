Authorities: 6 killed in plane crash in northern Wisconsin - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Authorities: 6 killed in plane crash in northern Wisconsin

Posted: Updated:
PHILLIPS, Wis. -

Authorities say six people aboard a Cessna airplane were killed when it crashed in northern Wisconsin.

The Price County Sheriff's Office says the airplane crashed at 3:21 a.m. Saturday near the city of Phillips.

WSAW-TV reports that the crash victims were all adults, but no names have been released.

The sheriff's office says the plane had left from Chicago and was heading to Canada on a fishing trip.

National Transportation Safety Board investigators say there was a discussion between the pilot of the plane and air traffic controllers about "local weather phenomenon." Soon after, the aircraft dropped off radar.

___

Information from: WSAW-TV, http://www.wsaw.com

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Two people dead, driver in custody for vehicular homicide after crash on Highway 27 south of Spokane

    Two people dead, driver in custody for vehicular homicide after crash on Highway 27 south of Spokane

    Saturday, July 1 2017 5:24 PM EDT2017-07-01 21:24:50 GMT

    SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - Update 11:25 a.m.: Washington State Patrol has released the names of the driver and one passenger involved in a fatal crash early Saturday morning on Highway 27. A second passenger killed was identified as 21-year-old Raymond Maximillian Madrid of Spokane Valley Saturday afternoon.

    >>

    SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - Update 11:25 a.m.: Washington State Patrol has released the names of the driver and one passenger involved in a fatal crash early Saturday morning on Highway 27. A second passenger killed was identified as 21-year-old Raymond Maximillian Madrid of Spokane Valley Saturday afternoon.

    >>

  • Multi-vehicle crash on I-90 east of Coeur d'Alene blocks highway for nearly 5 hours

    Multi-vehicle crash on I-90 east of Coeur d'Alene blocks highway for nearly 5 hours

    Saturday, July 1 2017 9:10 PM EDT2017-07-02 01:10:31 GMT

    COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - Update: Interstate 90 at milepost 19 is back open Saturday after a wild crash blocked the highway for more than four hours Saturday.It all started at about 10:30 a.m. Saturday morning about four miles east of Coeur d'Alenen near the Yellowstone Trail overpass.

    >>

    COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - Update: Interstate 90 at milepost 19 is back open Saturday after a wild crash blocked the highway for more than four hours Saturday.It all started at about 10:30 a.m. Saturday morning about four miles east of Coeur d'Alenen near the Yellowstone Trail overpass.

    >>

  • Kootenai County marine units investigating boat crash near Tubb's Hill

    Kootenai County marine units investigating boat crash near Tubb's Hill

    Sunday, July 2 2017 4:55 PM EDT2017-07-02 20:55:06 GMT

    COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - Kootenai County Sheriff's Office marine units are working to determine what caused a boat to hit rocks near Tubb's Hill overnight Saturday. The wrecked boat was spotted and reported to authorities Sunday morning. Deputies say the crash happened sometime Saturday night. No injuries were reported. Additional details about the crash weren't immediately known Sunday.

    >>

    COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - Kootenai County Sheriff's Office marine units are working to determine what caused a boat to hit rocks near Tubb's Hill overnight Saturday. The wrecked boat was spotted and reported to authorities Sunday morning. Deputies say the crash happened sometime Saturday night. No injuries were reported. Additional details about the crash weren't immediately known Sunday.

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • Authorities: 6 killed in plane crash in northern Wisconsin

    Authorities: 6 killed in plane crash in northern Wisconsin

    Sunday, July 2 2017 7:43 PM EDT2017-07-02 23:43:49 GMT

    PHILLIPS, Wis. (AP) - Authorities say six people aboard a Cessna airplane were killed when it crashed in northern Wisconsin. The Price County Sheriff's Office says the airplane crashed at 3:21 a.m. Saturday near the city of Phillips. WSAW-TV reports that the crash victims were all adults, but no names have been released.

    >>

    PHILLIPS, Wis. (AP) - Authorities say six people aboard a Cessna airplane were killed when it crashed in northern Wisconsin. The Price County Sheriff's Office says the airplane crashed at 3:21 a.m. Saturday near the city of Phillips. WSAW-TV reports that the crash victims were all adults, but no names have been released.

    >>

  • Regional jet engine catches fire on Denver runway

    Regional jet engine catches fire on Denver runway

    Sunday, July 2 2017 7:21 PM EDT2017-07-02 23:21:28 GMT

    DENVER (AP) - The engine of a regional jet caught fire shortly on a taxiway after landing at Denver International Airport on Sunday afternoon. SkyWest spokeswoman Marissa Snow says the 59 passengers on the flight from Aspen were safely evacuated. No one was injured. Airport spokesman Heath Montgomery says the flight arrived at 2:15 p.m.

    >>

    DENVER (AP) - The engine of a regional jet caught fire shortly on a taxiway after landing at Denver International Airport on Sunday afternoon. SkyWest spokeswoman Marissa Snow says the 59 passengers on the flight from Aspen were safely evacuated. No one was injured. Airport spokesman Heath Montgomery says the flight arrived at 2:15 p.m.

    >>

  • 4 cars of Amtrak train derail in Washington, no injuries

    4 cars of Amtrak train derail in Washington, no injuries

    Sunday, July 2 2017 7:07 PM EDT2017-07-02 23:07:45 GMT

    STEILACOOM, Wash. - Portions of an Amtrak passenger train have derailed near a town in Washington state's Pierce County. Law enforcement agencies and other first responders on the scene near Steilacoom say there are no reports of injuries. Four cars of the train, which was carrying around 200 passengers, derailed on Sunday afternoon near Chambers Bay.

    >>

    STEILACOOM, Wash. - Portions of an Amtrak passenger train have derailed near a town in Washington state's Pierce County. Law enforcement agencies and other first responders on the scene near Steilacoom say there are no reports of injuries. Four cars of the train, which was carrying around 200 passengers, derailed on Sunday afternoon near Chambers Bay.

    >>
    •   