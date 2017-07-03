Man killed in South Hill officer involved shooting identifiedPosted: Updated:
Woman dragged out of her car while at stoplight in downtown Spokane; Suspect quickly arrested after pursuit
SPOKANE, Wash. - A carjacking suspect was quickly arrested by Spokane Police following a brief pursuit that began in downtown Spokane and ended on I-90 near the Highway 2 exit. Spokane Police say a woman was sitting in her car in downtown Spokane near Stevens and Spokane Falls Blvd. at a red light, when another woman walked up, opened the driver's door and pulled her out. The suspect then got in the car and drove off.>>
Man killed in South Hill officer involved shooting identified
SPOKANE, Wash. - One man is dead following an officer involved shooting in the 5800 block of MT. Vernon St. which is on the South Hill near 57th and Regal. According to Spokane Police, just after 12:30am Monday morning the Spokane County Sheriff's Office received a call from a woman saying that her ex-boyfriend was outside her residence armed with a firearm.>>
Athol man drowns in Lake Pend Oreille
Boater goes missing in Cape Horn area of Lake Pend Oreille
BAYVIEW, Idaho - The Bonner County Sheriff's Office is continuing their search for a Newman Lake man who went missing while boating Sunday in Lake Pend Oreille. 67-year-old John Arthur Key had been boating with friends during the day and then left to head back to Bayview, but never made it. Key's boat was located near the center of the lake by his friends without him on board.>>
Where YOU can watch FIREWORKS this 4th of July
SPOKANE, Wash. - Wondering where you can watch fireworks this 4th of July? Wonder no more! Here are the fireworks displays happening in the Spokane/Coeur d'Alene area this year: If we missed any, please let us know on our Facebook page!>>
Kootenai County marine units investigating boat crash near Tubb's Hill
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - Kootenai County Sheriff's Office marine units are working to determine what caused a boat to hit rocks near Tubb's Hill overnight Saturday. The wrecked boat was spotted and reported to authorities Sunday morning. Deputies say the crash happened sometime Saturday night. No injuries were reported. Additional details about the crash weren't immediately known Sunday.>>
Trump criticizes Kim Jong Un after latest missile launch
WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump is criticizing North Korean leader Kim Jong Un after that country's latest missile launch, asking, "Does this guy have anything better to do with his life?" Trump says on Twitter that it's "Hard to believe that South Korea ... and Japan will put up with this much longer.">>
Neighbors concerned by problem house in North Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. - Some neighbors in North Spokane are fed up and some even scared of a house on their own street. They say they've watched alarming activity there at all hours of the night. "I don't feel like my house is safe. There's been all sorts of riff-raff coming and going from the house," said one neighbor who wants to remain anonymous.>>
Marine units keep boaters safe on Lake Coeur d'Alene
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - Lake Coeur d’Alene and summer go well together. People from far and wide come to take in the sights and sounds, but if you’re not careful, you could get hurt. Sunday morning, Kootenai County sheriffs deputies responded to a boat that had hit the rocks and flipped, thankfully deputies say no one was injured.>>
South Korea military: North Korea launches ballistic missile
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) - South Korea's military says North Korea has launched another ballistic missile. The launch is part of a string of test-firings in recent months as the North works to build a nuclear-tipped missile that could reach the United States. The South's Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a statement that Tuesday's launch was made from North Korea's North Phyongan province.>>
Boater goes missing in Cape Horn area of Lake Pend Oreille
BAYVIEW, Idaho - The Bonner County Sheriff's Office is continuing their search for a Newman Lake man who went missing while boating Sunday in Lake Pend Oreille. 67-year-old John Arthur Key had been boating with friends during the day and then left to head back to Bayview, but never made it. Key's boat was located near the center of the lake by his friends without him on board.>>
Police say no charges filed in Boston taxi crash
BOSTON (AP) - Police say a taxi driver who jumped a curb near Boston's Logan International Airport and struck a group of cab drivers has not been charged in the crash. The taxi driver's vehicle struck the people in a taxi queuing area Monday. Ten people were injured. Police say all the injured appeared to be cab drivers.>>
Spokane regional task force dedicated to combating domestic violence
SPOKANE, Wash. - Police say domestic violence incidents are among the more dangerous calls officer can respond to. According to the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence, intimate partner violence accounts for 15 percent of all violent crime. Here in Spokane, there are efforts to curb these statistics.>>
Man killed in South Hill officer involved shooting identified
SPOKANE, Wash. - One man is dead following an officer involved shooting in the 5800 block of MT. Vernon St. which is on the South Hill near 57th and Regal. According to Spokane Police, just after 12:30am Monday morning the Spokane County Sheriff's Office received a call from a woman saying that her ex-boyfriend was outside her residence armed with a firearm.>>
Woman dragged out of her car while at stoplight in downtown Spokane; Suspect quickly arrested after pursuit
SPOKANE, Wash. - A carjacking suspect was quickly arrested by Spokane Police following a brief pursuit that began in downtown Spokane and ended on I-90 near the Highway 2 exit. Spokane Police say a woman was sitting in her car in downtown Spokane near Stevens and Spokane Falls Blvd. at a red light, when another woman walked up, opened the driver's door and pulled her out. The suspect then got in the car and drove off.>>
Police say Colorado father-son shooting merits murder charge
SEDALIA, Colo. (AP) - Colorado police say that a murder charge for the man who allegedly mistook his adult son for an intruder and killed him does not mean that investigators doubt the father's story. A spokeswoman for the Douglas County Sheriff's Office says that murder charges are routine in cases of fatal shootings of suspected intruders. That's despite a Colorado law allowing deadly force against intruders.>>
