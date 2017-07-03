Man killed in South Hill officer involved shooting identified

Chief Meidl preparing to give a statement to #media on this morning's officer involved shooting in #SpokaneCounty pic.twitter.com/W5ruwyKsOB — Spokane Police (@SpokanePD) July 3, 2017

Update: Monday afternoon the Spokane County Medical Examiner's Office identified the man killed early Monday morning near 57th and Regal as 53-year-old Daniel Craven.

Previous coverage:

One man is dead following an officer involved shooting in the 5800 block of MT. Vernon St. which is on the South Hill near 57th and Regal.



According to Spokane Police, just after 12:30am Monday morning the Spokane County Sheriff's Office received a call from a woman saying that her ex-boyfriend was outside her residence armed with a firearm.



Spokane Police were the first to arrive on scene and shortly after, officers heard what they believed to be a firearm being discharged.



Shortly after that, two Spokane Police officers fired their weapons and the subject was struck. First aid was given to the subject on scene and he was transported to the hospital where he died from his injuries.



A firearm was recovered from the scene. The officers who discharged their weapons were wearing body cameras at the time of the officer involved shooting.



Spokane Police say domestic violence calls are the most common and the most dangerous calls they respond to. The woman who called police also reported to officers that her ex-boyfriend fired a round even before officers were dispatched.



The name of the man will be released by the Spokane County Medical Examiner. The Spokane County Sheriff's Office will be taking over this investigation.