One man dead in officer involved shooting on the South Hill
SPOKANE, Wash. - One man is dead following an officer involved shooting in the 5800 block of MT. Vernon St. which is on the South Hill near 57th and Regal. According to Spokane Police, just after 12:30am Monday morning the Spokane County Sheriff's Office received a call from a woman saying that her ex-boyfriend was outside her residence armed with a firearm.>>
Athol man drowns in Lake Pend Oreille
BAYVIEW, Idaho - A 41-year-old Athol man drowned in Lake Pend Oreille Saturday night after falling off a dock. Witnesses say Jarrod Tanner fell off Dock D in Scenic Bay and did not resurface just after 11:00 p.m. Citizens called 911 and tried to locate Tanner but were unsuccessful.>>
Kootenai County marine units investigating boat crash near Tubb's Hill
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - Kootenai County Sheriff's Office marine units are working to determine what caused a boat to hit rocks near Tubb's Hill overnight Saturday. The wrecked boat was spotted and reported to authorities Sunday morning. Deputies say the crash happened sometime Saturday night. No injuries were reported. Additional details about the crash weren't immediately known Sunday.>>
Two people dead, driver in custody for vehicular homicide after crash on Highway 27 south of Spokane
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - Update 11:25 a.m.: Washington State Patrol has released the names of the driver and one passenger involved in a fatal crash early Saturday morning on Highway 27. A second passenger killed was identified as 21-year-old Raymond Maximillian Madrid of Spokane Valley Saturday afternoon.>>
UPDATE: Missing hiker found safe 27 miles from where he went missing
LIBERTY LAKE, Wash. - Update 5:25 p.m.: The Spokane County Sheriff's Office says a 21-year-old hiker who went missing near Liberty Lake Saturday has been found safely Sunday evening. Deputies believe that after he got lost, Jacob Caravalho continued walking until he came to a house south of Coeur d'Alene on Highway 95, about 27 miles from where he was originally reported missing.>>
Multi-vehicle crash on I-90 east of Coeur d'Alene blocks highway for nearly 5 hours
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - Update: Interstate 90 at milepost 19 is back open Saturday after a wild crash blocked the highway for more than four hours Saturday.It all started at about 10:30 a.m. Saturday morning about four miles east of Coeur d'Alenen near the Yellowstone Trail overpass.>>
Trump offers help to a terminally ill British baby
BRIDGEWATER, N.J. - President Donald Trump is offering help to a terminally ill British baby. Trump tweeted Monday that "if we can help little #CharlieGard, as per our friends in the U.K. and the Pope, we would be delighted to do so." The White House did not immediately answer questions about what Trump meant by help.>>
Christie defends use of beach closed to public amid shutdown
TRENTON, N.J. - New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie's top deputy, who is running to succeed him as governor, says his use of a beach at a state park closed to the public because of the government shutdown is "beyond words.">>
Athol man drowns in Lake Pend Oreille
One man dead in officer involved shooting on the South Hill
SPOKANE, Wash. - One man is dead following an officer involved shooting in the 5800 block of MT. Vernon St. which is on the South Hill near 57th and Regal. According to Spokane Police, just after 12:30am Monday morning the Spokane County Sheriff's Office received a call from a woman saying that her ex-boyfriend was outside her residence armed with a firearm.>>
UPDATE: Missing hiker found safe 27 miles from where he went missing
LIBERTY LAKE, Wash. - Update 5:25 p.m.: The Spokane County Sheriff's Office says a 21-year-old hiker who went missing near Liberty Lake Saturday has been found safely Sunday evening. Deputies believe that after he got lost, Jacob Caravalho continued walking until he came to a house south of Coeur d'Alene on Highway 95, about 27 miles from where he was originally reported missing.>>
Authorities: 6 killed in plane crash in northern Wisconsin
PHILLIPS, Wis. (AP) - Authorities say six people aboard a Cessna airplane were killed when it crashed in northern Wisconsin. The Price County Sheriff's Office says the airplane crashed at 3:21 a.m. Saturday near the city of Phillips. WSAW-TV reports that the crash victims were all adults, but no names have been released.>>
Regional jet engine catches fire on Denver runway
DENVER (AP) - The engine of a regional jet caught fire shortly on a taxiway after landing at Denver International Airport on Sunday afternoon. SkyWest spokeswoman Marissa Snow says the 59 passengers on the flight from Aspen were safely evacuated. No one was injured. Airport spokesman Heath Montgomery says the flight arrived at 2:15 p.m.>>
4 cars of Amtrak train derail in Washington, no injuries
STEILACOOM, Wash. - Portions of an Amtrak passenger train have derailed near a town in Washington state's Pierce County. Law enforcement agencies and other first responders on the scene near Steilacoom say there are no reports of injuries. Four cars of the train, which was carrying around 200 passengers, derailed on Sunday afternoon near Chambers Bay.>>
Elite firefighters save baby deer from Arizona wildfire
PRESCOTT VALLEY, Ariz. (AP) - Count baby deer among those saved by the elite crews fighting a stubborn Arizona wildfire. The U.S. Forest Service posted photos and a video on Facebook showing the Friday night rescue, where Hotshots rounded up two deer fawns.>>
Man on scooter tries to run from deputies and K9 Bane
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Spokane Valley deputies arrested a Spokane Valley man after he ran from deputies on a stolen Honda Scooter Friday evening. It happened just after 5 p.m. Spokane Valley Deputy Hilton saw a scooter driving at about 30 mph on a sidewalk on Pines, near Main in Spokane Valley.>>
