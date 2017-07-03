Athol man drowns in Lake Pend Oreille - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Athol man drowns in Lake Pend Oreille

BAYVIEW, Idaho -

A 41-year-old Athol man drowned in Lake Pend Oreille Saturday night after falling off a dock. 

Witnesses say Jarrod Tanner fell off Dock D in Scenic Bay and did not resurface just after 11:00 p.m. Citizens called 911 and tried to locate Tanner but were unsuccessful. 

Divers from the Kootenai County Sheriff's Office arrived and found Tanner in about 30 feet of water about 23 minutes after the call to 911 was made. Despite efforts to revive him, Tanner was pronounced dead at the scene. 

Foul play is not suspected and the Sheriff's Office believes it was an accident. 

