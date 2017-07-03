$10,000 reward offered after dog is buried alive in Georgia and dies

Wake up with KHQ and The Wake Up Show -- everyday from 7 to 9 a.m.

TUCKER, Ga. (AP) - The reward has grown to $10,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of whoever buried a dog up to her nose in the ground near Atlanta. The canine later died.



People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals announced the reward increase on Monday.



Last month, Eric Purdue found and rescued the Chow Chow mix, which had been buried alive in tightly packed ground on an all-terrain vehicle trail in Tucker. Purdue named her Lulu.



Officials believe she may have been left there for three days, and Perdue believes rain and overcast weather saved her. Lulu later died, however, despite veterinarians' efforts to help her.



PETA officials say they're hopeful someone will come forward with information.

This is where someone buried a dog alive @ItsInDeKalb. She died today. Hear f/ man who tried to save her @wsbtv 5:44p pic.twitter.com/ICP6AKuNCK — Sophia Choi (@SophiaWSB) June 7, 2017

