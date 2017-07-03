$10,000 reward offered after dog is buried alive in Georgia and dies

$10,000 reward offered after dog is buried alive in Georgia and diesPosted: Updated:
Also on KHQ.comMore>>
The Wake Up Show
The Wake Up Show
Wake up with KHQ and The Wake Up Show -- everyday from 7 to 9 a.m.>>
Wake up with KHQ and The Wake Up Show -- everyday from 7 to 9 a.m.>>
Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>
-
One man dead in officer involved shooting on the South Hill
One man dead in officer involved shooting on the South Hill
SPOKANE, Wash. - One man is dead following an officer involved shooting in the 5800 block of MT. Vernon St. which is on the South Hill near 57th and Regal. According to Spokane Police, just after 12:30am Monday morning the Spokane County Sheriff's Office received a call from a woman saying that her ex-boyfriend was outside her residence armed with a firearm.>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - One man is dead following an officer involved shooting in the 5800 block of MT. Vernon St. which is on the South Hill near 57th and Regal. According to Spokane Police, just after 12:30am Monday morning the Spokane County Sheriff's Office received a call from a woman saying that her ex-boyfriend was outside her residence armed with a firearm.>>
Athol man drowns in Lake Pend Oreille
BAYVIEW, Idaho - A 41-year-old Athol man drowned in Lake Pend Oreille Saturday night after falling off a dock. Witnesses say Jarrod Tanner fell off Dock D in Scenic Bay and did not resurface just after 11:00 p.m. Citizens called 911 and tried to locate Tanner but were unsuccessful.>>
BAYVIEW, Idaho - A 41-year-old Athol man drowned in Lake Pend Oreille Saturday night after falling off a dock. Witnesses say Jarrod Tanner fell off Dock D in Scenic Bay and did not resurface just after 11:00 p.m. Citizens called 911 and tried to locate Tanner but were unsuccessful.>>
Woman dragged out of her car while at stoplight in downtown Spokane; Suspect quickly arrested after pursuit
Woman dragged out of her car while at stoplight in downtown Spokane; Suspect quickly arrested after pursuit
SPOKANE, Wash. - A carjacking suspect was quickly arrested by Spokane Police following a brief pursuit that began in downtown Spokane and ended on I-90 near the Highway 2 exit.>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - A carjacking suspect was quickly arrested by Spokane Police following a brief pursuit that began in downtown Spokane and ended on I-90 near the Highway 2 exit. Details are still limited, but we're told a woman was sitting in her car in downtown Spokane near Stevens and Spokane Falls Blvd., when another woman walked up, opened the driver's door and pulled the driver out.>>
Kootenai County marine units investigating boat crash near Tubb's Hill
Kootenai County marine units investigating boat crash near Tubb's Hill
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - Kootenai County Sheriff's Office marine units are working to determine what caused a boat to hit rocks near Tubb's Hill overnight Saturday. The wrecked boat was spotted and reported to authorities Sunday morning. Deputies say the crash happened sometime Saturday night. No injuries were reported. Additional details about the crash weren't immediately known Sunday.>>
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - Kootenai County Sheriff's Office marine units are working to determine what caused a boat to hit rocks near Tubb's Hill overnight Saturday. The wrecked boat was spotted and reported to authorities Sunday morning. Deputies say the crash happened sometime Saturday night. No injuries were reported. Additional details about the crash weren't immediately known Sunday.>>
Trump offers help to a terminally ill British baby
BRIDGEWATER, N.J. - President Donald Trump is offering help to a terminally ill British baby. Trump tweeted Monday that "if we can help little #CharlieGard, as per our friends in the U.K. and the Pope, we would be delighted to do so." The White House did not immediately answer questions about what Trump meant by help.>>
BRIDGEWATER, N.J. - President Donald Trump is offering help to a terminally ill British baby. Trump tweeted Monday that "if we can help little #CharlieGard, as per our friends in the U.K. and the Pope, we would be delighted to do so." The White House did not immediately answer questions about what Trump meant by help.>>
Two people dead, driver in custody for vehicular homicide after crash on Highway 27 south of Spokane
Two people dead, driver in custody for vehicular homicide after crash on Highway 27 south of Spokane
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - Update 11:25 a.m.: Washington State Patrol has released the names of the driver and one passenger involved in a fatal crash early Saturday morning on Highway 27. A second passenger killed was identified as 21-year-old Raymond Maximillian Madrid of Spokane Valley Saturday afternoon.>>
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - Update 11:25 a.m.: Washington State Patrol has released the names of the driver and one passenger involved in a fatal crash early Saturday morning on Highway 27. A second passenger killed was identified as 21-year-old Raymond Maximillian Madrid of Spokane Valley Saturday afternoon.>>
Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>
-
UN chief: US may meet Paris climate goals despite exit
UN chief: US may meet Paris climate goals despite exit
LISBON, Portugal (AP) - U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres says the United States may meet the Paris climate agreement's targets despite pulling out of the deal. Guterres says Michael Bloomberg, a U.N. special envoy on climate change, is "convinced" the U.S. will reach the Paris goals.>>
LISBON, Portugal (AP) - U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres says the United States may meet the Paris climate agreement's targets despite pulling out of the deal. Guterres says Michael Bloomberg, a U.N. special envoy on climate change, is "convinced" the U.S. will reach the Paris goals.>>
Wildfire burning in Washington near Hanford site
Wildfire burning in Washington near Hanford site
KENNEWICK, Wash. (AP) - A wildfire burning in Benton County, Washington, shut down roads and forced the evacuation of some workers at the Hanford nuclear site. KING-TV reports that all non-essential employees north of the Wye Barricade were sent home due to heavy smoke in the area, which impacted visibility. Rae Moss, a Hanford spokesperson, says the fire started Sunday at a firing range in Yakima County.>>
KENNEWICK, Wash. (AP) - A wildfire burning in Benton County, Washington, shut down roads and forced the evacuation of some workers at the Hanford nuclear site. KING-TV reports that all non-essential employees north of the Wye Barricade were sent home due to heavy smoke in the area, which impacted visibility. Rae Moss, a Hanford spokesperson, says the fire started Sunday at a firing range in Yakima County.>>
Wyman: Vote fraud claim 'ludicrous,' refers Trump to website
Wyman: Vote fraud claim 'ludicrous,' refers Trump to website
OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) - Washington's secretary of state says her office referred President Donald Trump's commission investigating alleged 2016 election voter fraud to a publicly available link of voter data but reiterated no private information will be shared with the panel. Trump lost the popular vote to Democrat Hillary Clinton.>>
OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) - Washington's secretary of state says her office referred President Donald Trump's commission investigating alleged 2016 election voter fraud to a publicly available link of voter data but reiterated no private information will be shared with the panel. Trump lost the popular vote to Democrat Hillary Clinton.>>
'Gotham' star Donal Logue asks for help in finding daughter
'Gotham' star Donal Logue asks for help in finding daughter
NEW YORK (AP) - Actor Donal Logue is asking for the public's help in locating his teenage daughter, who was last seen a week ago in New York City. The star of Fox's "Gotham" writes on Facebook that the "net had been flung far and wide" since 16-year-old Jade Logue disappeared. Logue says he has the New York Police Department, FBI and others involved.>>
NEW YORK (AP) - Actor Donal Logue is asking for the public's help in locating his teenage daughter, who was last seen a week ago in New York City. The star of Fox's "Gotham" writes on Facebook that the "net had been flung far and wide" since 16-year-old Jade Logue disappeared. Logue says he has the New York Police Department, FBI and others involved.>>
Woman dragged out of her car while at stoplight in downtown Spokane; Suspect quickly arrested after pursuit
Woman dragged out of her car while at stoplight in downtown Spokane; Suspect quickly arrested after pursuit
SPOKANE, Wash. - A carjacking suspect was quickly arrested by Spokane Police following a brief pursuit that began in downtown Spokane and ended on I-90 near the Highway 2 exit.>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - A carjacking suspect was quickly arrested by Spokane Police following a brief pursuit that began in downtown Spokane and ended on I-90 near the Highway 2 exit. Details are still limited, but we're told a woman was sitting in her car in downtown Spokane near Stevens and Spokane Falls Blvd., when another woman walked up, opened the driver's door and pulled the driver out.>>
CDA Police: Man trying to pass off Mongolian money as US dollars
CDA Police: Man trying to pass off Mongolian money as US dollars
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - In the past few days, Coeur d'Alene Police say five businesses have been hit by a man trying to pass Mongolian currency as US dollars. Police say the suspect has been going to area businesses either attempting to purchase goods or trying to make change for a $100 bill. According to police, the suspect has been concealing the Mongolian currency by wrapping it inside US dollars.>>
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - In the past few days, Coeur d'Alene Police say five businesses have been hit by a man trying to pass Mongolian currency as US dollars. Police say the suspect has been going to area businesses either attempting to purchase goods or trying to make change for a $100 bill. According to police, the suspect has been concealing the Mongolian currency by wrapping it inside US dollars.>>
Boater goes missing in Cape Horn area of Lake Pend Oreille
Boater goes missing in Cape Horn area of Lake Pend Oreille
BAYVIEW, Idaho - The Bonner County Sheriff's Office is continuing their search for a Newman Lake man who went missing while boating Sunday in Lake Pend Oreille. 67-year-old John Arthur Key had been boating with friends during the day and then left to head back to Bayview, but never made it. Key's boat was located near the center of the lake by his friends without him on board.>>
BAYVIEW, Idaho - The Bonner County Sheriff's Office is continuing their search for a Newman Lake man who went missing while boating Sunday in Lake Pend Oreille. 67-year-old John Arthur Key had been boating with friends during the day and then left to head back to Bayview, but never made it. Key's boat was located near the center of the lake by his friends without him on board.>>
Where YOU can watch FIREWORKS this 4th of July
Where YOU can watch FIREWORKS this 4th of July
SPOKANE, Wash. - Wondering where you can watch fireworks this 4th of July? Wonder no more! Here are the fireworks displays happening in the Spokane/Coeur d'Alene area this year: If we missed any, please let us know on our Facebook page!>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - Wondering where you can watch fireworks this 4th of July? Wonder no more! Here are the fireworks displays happening in the Spokane/Coeur d'Alene area this year: If we missed any, please let us know on our Facebook page! Happy 4th of July! Riverfront Park Live music, tons of food, group performances and more all leading up to the big event – the annual fireworks show over the park and the Spokane River gorge!>>
$10,000 reward offered after dog is buried alive in Georgia and dies
$10,000 reward offered after dog is buried alive in Georgia and dies
TUCKER, Ga. (AP) - The reward has grown to $10,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of whoever buried a dog up to her nose in the ground near Atlanta. The canine later died. People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals announced the reward increase on Monday. Last month, Eric Purdue found and rescued the Chow Chow mix, which had been buried alive in tightly packed ground on an all-terrain vehicle trail in Tucker.>>
TUCKER, Ga. (AP) - The reward has grown to $10,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of whoever buried a dog up to her nose in the ground near Atlanta. The canine later died. People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals announced the reward increase on Monday. Last month, Eric Purdue found and rescued the Chow Chow mix, which had been buried alive in tightly packed ground on an all-terrain vehicle trail in Tucker.>>
Trump offers help to a terminally ill British baby
BRIDGEWATER, N.J. - President Donald Trump is offering help to a terminally ill British baby. Trump tweeted Monday that "if we can help little #CharlieGard, as per our friends in the U.K. and the Pope, we would be delighted to do so." The White House did not immediately answer questions about what Trump meant by help.>>
BRIDGEWATER, N.J. - President Donald Trump is offering help to a terminally ill British baby. Trump tweeted Monday that "if we can help little #CharlieGard, as per our friends in the U.K. and the Pope, we would be delighted to do so." The White House did not immediately answer questions about what Trump meant by help.>>