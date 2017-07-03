Where YOU can watch FIREWORKS this 4th of July - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Where YOU can watch FIREWORKS this 4th of July

SPOKANE, Wash. -

Wondering where you can watch fireworks this 4th of July? Wonder no more! Here are the fireworks displays happening in the Spokane/Coeur d'Alene area this year: If we missed any, please let us know on our Facebook page! 

Happy 4th of July! 

Riverfront Park

  • Live music, tons of food, group performances and more all leading up to the big event – the annual fireworks show over the park and the Spokane River gorge!
  • Live music in the park starts at noon, with bands playing up until the fireworks go live. The festivities also include craft and food vendors as well as a beer garden from No-Li Brewhouse.
  • Fireworks begin at 10pm.

Kendall Yards

  • Head to Kendall Yards for a celebration at Olmsted Brother Green Park. Grab some great food and local ice cream from Brain Freeze Creamery while listening to live music from Crow and the Canyon. When the sun goes down, grab a seat along the Centennial Trail to watch the downtown Spokane fireworks display.

Liberty Lake 4th of July Celebration

  • Grab a spot in Pavillion Park and enjoy live music from Seattle-based singer-songwriter Robbie Christmas. The concert starts at 6pm with fireworks following when the sun goes down.

Spokane Indians Baseball

  • Nothing says Independence Day like a evening of America's favorite pasttime! Join the Spokane Indians for nine innings before enjoying a dazzling fireworks display over Avista Stadium.

Coeur d'Alene Hometown 4th of July Celebration

  • The 4th of July is an all day affair in beautiful Coeur d'Alene! The day starts with the American Heroes Parade on Sherman Avenue at 10am. After the parade, enjoy live music and great food in Coeur d'Alene City Park before watching North Idaho's largest fireworks display over Lake Coeur d'Alene.

Coeur d’Alene Casino Resort Hotel

  • Head to Coeur d'Alene Casino Resort Hotel for live music, food and drink specials and a fireworks display! Show starts at 10pm.

Silverwood Theme Park

  • Spend the day riding roller coasters and soaking up the sun at Boulder Beach Water Park, then stick around for the fireworks extravaganza at dusk!

*Information via VisitSpokane.com

