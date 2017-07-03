Boater goes missing in Cape Horn area of Lake Pend Oreille

The Bonner County Sheriff's Office is continuing their search for a Newman Lake man who went missing while boating Sunday in Lake Pend Oreille.



67-year-old John Arthur Key had been boating with friends during the day and then left to head back to Bayview, but never made it. Key's boat was located near the center of the lake by his friends without him on board.



Key was reported missing to the Bonner County Sheriff's Office around 5:30pm in the Cape Horn area of the lake.



A multi-agency search was launched that included three Bonner County Marine Division boats, Timber Lake Fire District, Spirit Lake Fire District and many boaters in the vicinity. An aerial search was also conducted by the Sheriff's Special Deputy in his private helicopter but Mr. Key was not located and the search had to be suspended at nightfall.



The Bonner County Sheriff's Marine Division will continue searching the area. The depth of the lake in the area the boat was located is 1,100 feet, complicating any sub-surface search efforts.

