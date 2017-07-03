One person shot trying to steal helicopter at Hillboro Airport - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

One person shot trying to steal helicopter at Hillboro Airport

Posted:
HILLSBORO, Ore. -

Hillsboro police say one person was fatally shot after trying to steal a helicopter at the airport on Monday. 

Details are still limited, but police say it happened just before noon and one person was shot after running into a nearby field. The unidentified person died at the scene. 

The incident is currently under investigation. 

