Woman dragged out of her car while at stoplight in downtown Spokane; Suspect quickly arrested after pursuit

SPOKANE, Wash. -

A carjacking suspect was quickly arrested by Spokane Police following a brief pursuit that began in downtown Spokane and ended on I-90 near the Highway 2 exit. 

Spokane Police say a woman was sitting in her car in downtown Spokane near Stevens and Spokane Falls Blvd. at a red light, when another woman walked up, opened the driver's door and pulled her out. The suspect then got in the car and drove off. 

We spoke to the victim, Sonora, who said the woman was telling her she wanted the car and she was going to hurt her if she didn't. Sonora said the woman unbuckled her and ripped her from the car, while she fought to keep it. Sonora also told us she was dragged for about half a block and suffered some cuts and scrapes in the process. 

Spokane Police quickly found the suspect and tried to pull the car over. After a brief pursuit, the suspect was taken into custody in the westbound lanes of I-90 near the Garden Springs exit. 

Sonora showed up to identify the suspect and retrieve her car. Other than the cuts and scrapes, she says she's okay. 

The suspect, who has not yet been identified, has been charged with 1st Degree Robbery, 1st Degree Assault, and Theft of a Motor Vehicle. 

