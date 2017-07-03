CDA Police: Man trying to pass off Mongolian money as US dollars

Can you spot which one is Mongolian and which one is US currency?

In the past few days, Coeur d'Alene Police say five businesses have been hit by a man trying to pass Mongolian currency as US dollars.

Police say the suspect has been going to area businesses either attempting to purchase goods or trying to make change for a $100 bill. According to police, the suspect has been concealing the Mongolian currency by wrapping it inside US dollars.

Witnesses say the suspect is white, 20-30 years old with brown eyes and brown hair. He wa seen driving a white passenger car and a white mid-size pickup truck.

If you have any additional information please contact the Coeur d'Alene Police Department @ 208-769-2320.