Mad Minute stories from Monday, July 3rd

BRYN MAWR, Pa. (AP) -- A man who bought a tiny dilapidated house next to his childhood home learned during renovations that the eyesore was actually a 300-year-old log cabin, making it among the oldest surviving houses in Pennsylvania.

Jude Plum tells The Philadelphia Inquirer he bought the house in Bryn Mawr out of pre-foreclosure four years ago. After removing five layers of exterior, the 71-year-old uncovered a log home that was basically untouched since 1704.

Since then, he's completely restored it, taking it apart and rebuilding it from scratch, even hand-hewing the logs with a 200-year-old broadax.

He worked with a builder who helped track down logs from another 18th-century cabin to replace those that had rotted.

Plum's hope is to put the house on the National Register of Historic Places, saying it represents "the beginning of our country."

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

LAS VEGAS (AP) -- A groom donned a bud of marijuana in his coat pocket as he and his bride said "I do" inside a Las Vegas facility growing the drug that's newly legal to buy.

Anna Balfe-Taylor says she had to think about it when Mark Balfe-Taylor asked her to marry him inside the grow house but eventually supported it. However, neither of them will be smoking what was in the groom's pocket Saturday, the same day Nevada launched recreational pot sales.

The two were sober and say they plan to stay that way. The couple said a grow house wedding was more about supporting Nevada's new marijuana laws.

Mark Balfe-Taylor says his father was once imprisoned because of a marijuana-related offense, so the issue has always been personal for him.



----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) -- A rare herd of ghostly white deer kept mostly from public view for decades is no longer off-limits.

The herd at a former World War II Army weapons depot in upstate New York will be available for public viewing through bus tours slated to begin in the fall.

The dozens of white deer roaming the 7,000-acre Seneca Army Depot in the Finger Lakes have been tough to see for years, save for glimpses through the surrounding chain-link fence. But the nonprofit Seneca White Deer will offer bus tours starting in October under an agreement with the depot's new owner, Earl Martin.

Dennis Money, president of Seneca White Deer, said Monday the tours will also tell the history of the depot, built in 1941 and closed in 2000. The sprawling site 40 miles southwest of Syracuse housed munitions in more than 500 igloo-like concrete bunkers, now overgrown with trees and wildflowers, and drew thousands of anti-nuclear protesters in 1983 for a summer-long Women's Peace Encampment.

The white deer aren't albinos but are a genetic variant of native white-tailed deer. They're rare in the wild because their color makes them easy targets for predators and hunters, but a herd of as many as 200 developed over the years within the safety of the Army's 24-mile-long perimeter fence.

In recent years, the herd had dwindled to about 75, Money said, but new white fawns as well as natural brown ones have been sighted this spring. Martin, who's expanding his ironworks business on part of the depot, created a company called Deer Haven Park last summer to improve the habitat on a section set aside for wildlife.

The fate of the deer was in question after the Army decommissioned the site and various economic development options were explored, but Martin's $900,000 winning bid last year included protecting the deer for ecotourism.

"The white deer are a real treasure, and to make them accessible to the public is a dream come true," said Money, who has been working to preserve the deer for 20 years.

Money's organization offered bus tours intermittently between 2006 and 2012, and they always sold out. The new year-round tour schedule is timed to launch during the fall foliage and wine tour season in the Finger Lakes.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) -- Fatigue gave way to emotion for Les Kuntar on Monday when he attempted to put into perspective spending the past 11 days playing one continuous hockey game.

Standing at center ice and sipping a beer, the 47-year-old former professional goalie's eyes welled with tears as he recalled a poignant moment that occurred early one morning during the bid to break the record for longest game and raise money for cancer research.

"A lady came and she had a bandanna on her head, so she was obviously undergoing chemotherapy," said Kuntar, whose career included playing six games for the Montreal Canadiens during the 1993-94 season.

"At the end, she came down with a white sign that said, 'Thank you,' and stuck it on the glass. And we all just stopped and tapped our sticks," he said. "It's just amazing how many people are touched by this whole thing."

Kuntar and 39 other Buffalo recreational league players - many of them in their 40s - overcame injuries, illness and countless blisters to unofficially set the record. It happened shortly after 7 a.m. when the official time clock mounted in the stands overlooking center ice hit 10 days, 10 hours, 3 minutes and 21 seconds. The time surpassed the previous mark recognized by the Guinness World Records of 250 hours, 3 minutes and 20 seconds, established during an outdoor game outside Edmonton, Alberta, in February 2015.

Fans stood, cheered and hollered, and play was stopped briefly as players hugged on the benches and on the ice. They played for about 32 more minutes before the final buzzer sounded for a game that began at 9 p.m. on June 22 and ended with Team Blue beating Team White 1,725-1,697.

Organizers must submit the full-length game video and official 54-page scoresheet to Guinness for verification.

A far more important tally came afterward when player and organizer Mike Lesakowski announced they had raised more than $1.2 million for Buffalo's Roswell Park Cancer Institute, surpassing their goal by $200,000.

An environmental engineer, Lesakowski began organizing what became the "11 Day Power Play" a year ago. He was motivated to raise money after his wife, Amy, was successfully treated for breast cancer at Roswell in 2009, and in honor of his mother, who died of cancer last year.

"It was hard, getting up in the middle of the night, 2 a.m., sticking your feet in an ice bucket and getting wrapped up," Lesakowski said. "But here we are. And it feels great right now."

The two teams were split into mostly seven-player groupings (five skaters, a goalie and one substitute), which rotated playing four-hour shifts. Play stopped each hour for 10 minutes while the ice was cleaned.

Many were forced to take additional shifts to fill in for those who became sidelined by injuries and illness because rules prevented teams from adding replacements once the game began.

All 40 finished, though goalie Ryan Martin missed several days after coming down with strep throat and had to be quarantined so he didn't infect other players. Nicholas Fattey continued playing despite a broken nose after being struck by a puck.

Whatever aches and pains the players felt were washed away as they celebrated by sipping champagne out of a makeshift cup on the ice.

"I don't know what to say right now. I'm very tired. We all are," said Allan Davis, who at 65 was the game's oldest player. "This event right here is humbling. The amount of money we raised is unbelievable. But how I am with all of it? I think it's going to take a few days to sink in."

The ice time was donated by the NHL's Buffalo Sabres-owned two-rink HarborCenter hockey and entertainment complex. Numerous restaurants chipped in by donating meals. A group of athletic trainers and therapists also was on hand 24 hours a day to treat injuries, tape up blisters and provide massages.

The players didn't leave the facility, cramming into four rooms that were turned into sleeping quarters.

Kenny Corp, who led all scorers with 267 goals based on statistics compiled through midnight, was eager to play some more.

"Absolutely," Corp said, sporting a gash over the bridge of his nose where he was cut by an errant stick.

"For this cause, it's a small price to pay as opposed to someone going through chemotherapy or any type of cancer," Corp said. "So yes, I would do it again tomorrow."

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

BARABOO, Wis. (AP) - The pachyderm was a startling sight for residents of one small Wisconsin neighborhood.

A full-grown elephant sauntered through Baraboo early Friday morning on a brief walk of freedom. The mammoth creature more suited for the 'big top' clashed with the quiet residential neighborhood.

Law enforcement officers quickly got in touch with the nearby Circus World Museum, home to the wandering pachyderm. A trainer arrived and led the elephant back to the circus complex.

Circus World spokesman Dave Saloutos says the elephant, named Kelly, was freed by her pachyderm partner, Isla, who used her trunk to disengage a restraint.

Saloutos says Kelly lumbered across the shallow Baraboo River and wandered into a neighboring backyard where she unlatched a gate and munched on some marigolds during her couple hours of freedom.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Whatever it means, Georgia doesn't care.

The state banned the word, "covfefe," a term made famous by one of President Donald Trump's tweets, from being printed on the state's vanity license plates.

On May 31, 2017, Trump tweeted: "Despite the constant negative press covfefe." The tweet left the public confused, but also entertained. The word took social media by storm and became a popular internet meme.

Trump tweeted later in the day: "Who can figure out the true meaning of 'covfefe'??? Enjoy!"

The term or typo has been printed on t-shirts, mugs and other merchandise. The word was even added to the list on the popular mobile game, "Words With Friends."

Nearly 21 states had orders for "covfefe" vanity license plates. Georgia is not one of them. (Illinois Secretary of State)

"Covfefe's" next mention was on vanity license plates.

Nearly 21 states had orders for "covfefe" vanity license plates, Newsweek reported. Georgia announced that the term, as well as any other variation of the word, will not be allowed on its vanity plates. The state did not say why it banned the word.

Bruce Brown, an Atlanta lawyer, told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution that the state's decision to ban the word may be a violation of the First Amendment.

"Given the word 'covfefe' has a political meaning, the state can't ban it because there are no provisions for rejecting political speech in their statute, and I'd say it is unconstitutional because rejecting all political speech means their decision is not viewpoint-neutral," Brown said.

Covfefe joins the list of the other 8,000 terms the state prohibited which include: "H0TBODY," "BUTT" AND "PERVERT."

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

A man in Missouri was charged earlier this week with kidnapping his sister days before her wedding -- allegedly to prevent her from marrying her fiancé.

Conrad Kaufman, 25, was accused of taking his sister, Cindy Kaufman, against her will on Monday after he texted her asking to meet up, Kaufman's fiancé John Graber told KCTV.

Graber said months before the incident, his fiancée was worried about the marriage because of religious differences. The couple was part of the Amish community but had left.

Graber said he drove his fiancée from Jamesport to meet Conrad Kaufman at 2 p.m. He called both of them about an hour later, but got no answer.

"I had all the truck loaded and was ready to go, but no reply and I started to get pretty nervous," he told the news station.

Graber finally texted them separately, saying he will be going to the police if they didn't respond soon. Kaufman then allegedly sent a text to Graber, saying "sorry the wedding is off."

"kaufman said I'm taking her far, far away and you're never going to see her again.' And then I fell apart," Graber recalled.

Kaufman allegedly took his sister to Illinois, but 24 hours later she reportedly returned home to Graber.

Graber told News-Press NOW faith is helping him to forgive.

"We don't hold any ill will toward them, but it would be dangerous to turn a blind eye," Graber said. "The tragedy isn't in the incident but is in the fact that a group of people that practice to be forgiving people act in such a way."

Conrad Kaufman was charged with first-degree kidnapping.

The couple is still planning to get married on Saturday.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

An evil "ghost" has been scaring villagers in eastern Thailand for months, and they say they've been forced to call Royal Thai Police Force officers to stop all the haunting.

The small village in Amnat Charoen province claimed the evil spirit, known as "phi pob," has been spooking the villagers for months and they need help from the police, the BBC reported, citing local media.

The villagers claimed the "female" ghost killed four cows and made four border police officers sick. The leaders of the village asked for police presence in order to "strengthen civilian morale, prevent panic and boost residents' confidence in living their daily lives."

Police did boost their presence in the village and said they were working on deterring the spirit out of the area.

"More people believe in phi pob than those who don't," Adul Chaiprasithikul, the local police chief, said.

Phi pob has the ability to possess people and create chaos in villages, according to Thai folklore. The spirit is a plot character in "Baan Phi Pob," a Thai movie franchise.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

A World War II-era bomb discovered at a nearby construction site on Wednesday is prompting a prison evacuation in southern Germany over the weekend to allow officials to remove the weapon.

The 500 pound aerial bomb was found while construction work was being done a few hundred yards away from the Regensburg prison, the dpa news agency reported.

Bomb disposal experts are expected to remove the explosive on Saturday. Inmates at the facility and residents living near the site will be evacuated to a safer area as a precaution.

There are currently 109 inmates in the prison, according to the local Mittelbayerischen Zeitung.

The bomb discovery isn't all that uncommon. Bombs and other military weapons are regularly found during construction work, even more than 70 years after WWII ended.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Florida Keys, FL - A broken tail light leads to the rescue of three endangered animals in the Florida Keys.

A sheriff's deputy found 3 deer after popping the trunk on a car he pulled over early Sunday.

They were actually endangered, and were struggling and bound with heavy twine.

One was in the trunk, the other two were in the back seat.

Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officers were called to check on the animals, which were released back into the wild.

Two men in the car were arrested on multiple charges, including felonies and misdemeanors for injuring an endangered species and animal cruelty.

