Wyman: Vote fraud claim 'ludicrous,' refers Trump to website - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Wyman: Vote fraud claim 'ludicrous,' refers Trump to website

Posted: Updated:
OLYMPIA, Wash. -

Washington's secretary of state says her office referred President Donald Trump's commission investigating alleged 2016 election voter fraud to a publicly available link of voter data but reiterated no private information will be shared with the panel.

Trump lost the popular vote to Democrat Hillary Clinton. But he has alleged without evidence that up to 5 million people voted illegally.

Secretary of State Kim Wyman said Monday it was "ludicrous on its face" to suggest there was widespread voter fraud across thousands of electoral districts in the United States.

Wyman says names, addresses and dates of birth of registered voters can be accessed by Trump's commission because that information is public. However the Republican Wyman says things like Social Security numbers, driver's license numbers, phone numbers or email addresses are private and not releasable.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • One man dead in officer involved shooting on the South Hill

    One man dead in officer involved shooting on the South Hill

    Monday, July 3 2017 8:08 AM EDT2017-07-03 12:08:39 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - One man is dead following an officer involved shooting in the 5800 block of MT. Vernon St. which is on the South Hill near 57th and Regal. According to Spokane Police, just after 12:30am Monday morning the Spokane County Sheriff's Office received a call from a woman saying that her ex-boyfriend was outside her residence armed with a firearm.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - One man is dead following an officer involved shooting in the 5800 block of MT. Vernon St. which is on the South Hill near 57th and Regal. According to Spokane Police, just after 12:30am Monday morning the Spokane County Sheriff's Office received a call from a woman saying that her ex-boyfriend was outside her residence armed with a firearm.

    >>

  • Athol man drowns in Lake Pend Oreille

    Monday, July 3 2017 11:46 AM EDT2017-07-03 15:46:04 GMT

    BAYVIEW, Idaho - A 41-year-old Athol man drowned in Lake Pend Oreille Saturday night after falling off a dock. Witnesses say Jarrod Tanner fell off Dock D in Scenic Bay and did not resurface just after 11:00 p.m. Citizens called 911 and tried to locate Tanner but were unsuccessful. 

    >>

    BAYVIEW, Idaho - A 41-year-old Athol man drowned in Lake Pend Oreille Saturday night after falling off a dock. Witnesses say Jarrod Tanner fell off Dock D in Scenic Bay and did not resurface just after 11:00 p.m. Citizens called 911 and tried to locate Tanner but were unsuccessful. 

    >>

  • Woman dragged out of her car while at stoplight in downtown Spokane; Suspect quickly arrested after pursuit

    Woman dragged out of her car while at stoplight in downtown Spokane; Suspect quickly arrested after pursuit

    Monday, July 3 2017 6:24 PM EDT2017-07-03 22:24:44 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - A carjacking suspect was quickly arrested by Spokane Police following a brief pursuit that began in downtown Spokane and ended on I-90 near the Highway 2 exit. Spokane Police say a woman was sitting in her car in downtown Spokane near Stevens and Spokane Falls Blvd. at a red light, when another woman walked up, opened the driver's door and pulled her out. The suspect then got in the car and drove off. 

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - A carjacking suspect was quickly arrested by Spokane Police following a brief pursuit that began in downtown Spokane and ended on I-90 near the Highway 2 exit. Spokane Police say a woman was sitting in her car in downtown Spokane near Stevens and Spokane Falls Blvd. at a red light, when another woman walked up, opened the driver's door and pulled her out. The suspect then got in the car and drove off. 

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • Woman dragged out of her car while at stoplight in downtown Spokane; Suspect quickly arrested after pursuit

    Woman dragged out of her car while at stoplight in downtown Spokane; Suspect quickly arrested after pursuit

    Monday, July 3 2017 6:24 PM EDT2017-07-03 22:24:44 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - A carjacking suspect was quickly arrested by Spokane Police following a brief pursuit that began in downtown Spokane and ended on I-90 near the Highway 2 exit. Spokane Police say a woman was sitting in her car in downtown Spokane near Stevens and Spokane Falls Blvd. at a red light, when another woman walked up, opened the driver's door and pulled her out. The suspect then got in the car and drove off. 

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - A carjacking suspect was quickly arrested by Spokane Police following a brief pursuit that began in downtown Spokane and ended on I-90 near the Highway 2 exit. Spokane Police say a woman was sitting in her car in downtown Spokane near Stevens and Spokane Falls Blvd. at a red light, when another woman walked up, opened the driver's door and pulled her out. The suspect then got in the car and drove off. 

    >>

  • Iguana in toilet nothing Florida man can't handle

    Iguana in toilet nothing Florida man can't handle

    Monday, July 3 2017 6:23 PM EDT2017-07-03 22:23:31 GMT

    MIAMI (AP) - A Florida man can add reptile wrangling to his resume after finding an iguana lounging in his toilet. The Miami Herald reports that David Adams wrote about the incident last week on Facebook, where he posted photos of the adventure. Equipped with a gas mask, bulletproof vest and ski gloves, Adams managed to catch the iguana in a towel and release it outside.

    >>

    MIAMI (AP) - A Florida man can add reptile wrangling to his resume after finding an iguana lounging in his toilet. The Miami Herald reports that David Adams wrote about the incident last week on Facebook, where he posted photos of the adventure. Equipped with a gas mask, bulletproof vest and ski gloves, Adams managed to catch the iguana in a towel and release it outside.

    >>

  • UN chief: US may meet Paris climate goals despite exit

    UN chief: US may meet Paris climate goals despite exit

    Monday, July 3 2017 6:06 PM EDT2017-07-03 22:06:37 GMT

    LISBON, Portugal (AP) - U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres says the United States may meet the Paris climate agreement's targets despite pulling out of the deal. Guterres says Michael Bloomberg, a U.N. special envoy on climate change, is "convinced" the U.S. will reach the Paris goals.

    >>

    LISBON, Portugal (AP) - U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres says the United States may meet the Paris climate agreement's targets despite pulling out of the deal. Guterres says Michael Bloomberg, a U.N. special envoy on climate change, is "convinced" the U.S. will reach the Paris goals.

    >>
    •   