UN chief: US may meet Paris climate goals despite exit

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres says the United States may meet the Paris climate agreement's targets despite pulling out of the deal.

Guterres says Michael Bloomberg, a U.N. special envoy on climate change, is "convinced" the U.S. will reach the Paris goals. Guterres says that's because some U.S. states, cities and businesses are committed to green energy regardless of the federal government.

Guterres said in a speech Monday in Lisbon, Portugal, that President Donald Trump's decision to withdraw from the global Paris agreement last month strengthened the deal to fighting global warming by prompting other major countries to reaffirm their commitment to it. He named China, India and the members of the European Union as examples.

In Hamburg, Germany, on Sunday, protesters marched against the climate and trade policies of major countries.

