Police say Colorado father-son shooting merits murder charge

Colorado police say that a murder charge for the man who allegedly mistook his adult son for an intruder and killed him does not mean that investigators doubt the father's story.

A spokeswoman for the Douglas County Sheriff's Office says that murder charges are routine in cases of fatal shootings of suspected intruders. That's despite a Colorado law allowing deadly force against intruders.

Fifty-eight-year-old Frank Leon Huner of Sedalia faces second-degree murder charges in Saturday's killing of his son, 33-year-old Nicholas Huner.

Sheriff's spokeswoman Lauren LeKander says Frank Huner called 911 to report the shooting. Frank Huner later said the victim was his son.

Frank Huner was released on $50,000 bond. He did not return a call seeking comment, and it was not clear if he had an attorney.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)