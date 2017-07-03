Spokane regional task force dedicated to combating domestic viol - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Spokane regional task force dedicated to combating domestic violence

SPOKANE, Wash. -

Police say domestic violence incidents are among the more dangerous calls officer can respond to. According to the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence, intimate partner violence accounts for 15 percent of all violent crime.

Here in Spokane, there are efforts to curb these statistics. The Spokane Regional Domestic Violence Team is a coalition of Spokane Police Department and Spokane County Sheriff’s Office detectives, police officers, District Attorneys, and victims’ advocates with the YWCA that works to combat domestic violence.

Detective Barb Byington, who has been with Spokane Police’s domestic violence unit for five years, says this task force started after the 2014 murder-suicide at Deaconess Medical Center, where a husband walked into the hospital and shot his wife, who worked there, before turning the gun on himself.

The center offers victim advocacy, safety planning, counseling services, legal assistance (restraining orders, assistance with filing for divorce, etc.), free childcare service and a 24-hour, confidential domestic abuse helpline (509-326-CALL) staffed by victims’ advocates from the YWCA.

The collaboration gives victims one place to go if they need help, rather than going to multiple locations around Spokane. It also helps with coordination among the multiple agencies because they’re all right next door to one another.

“So if they have problems with something they could come to us and we could remedy that so nothing falls through the cracks,” Byington says.

Det. Byington said that the taskforce is continuing to grow its resources in order to better combat domestic violence. And there is certainly a need for programs like this – according to the NCADV, on a single day in 2014, Washington domestic violence programs served 1,930 victims/survivors, while 549 were turned away due to a lack of resources.

If you know of anyone who needs help, you can always call YWCA’s 24-hour confidential helpline for domestic abuse: 509-326-CALL (509-326-2255).

For more information on getting help: https://ywcaspokane.org/programs/help-with-domestic-violence/  

  Woman dragged out of her car while at stoplight in downtown Spokane; Suspect quickly arrested after pursuit

    SPOKANE, Wash. - A carjacking suspect was quickly arrested by Spokane Police following a brief pursuit that began in downtown Spokane and ended on I-90 near the Highway 2 exit. Spokane Police say a woman was sitting in her car in downtown Spokane near Stevens and Spokane Falls Blvd. at a red light, when another woman walked up, opened the driver's door and pulled her out. The suspect then got in the car and drove off. 

  Man killed in South Hill officer involved shooting identified

    SPOKANE, Wash. - One man is dead following an officer involved shooting in the 5800 block of MT. Vernon St. which is on the South Hill near 57th and Regal. According to Spokane Police, just after 12:30am Monday morning the Spokane County Sheriff's Office received a call from a woman saying that her ex-boyfriend was outside her residence armed with a firearm.

  Athol man drowns in Lake Pend Oreille

    BAYVIEW, Idaho - A 41-year-old Athol man drowned in Lake Pend Oreille Saturday night after falling off a dock. Witnesses say Jarrod Tanner fell off Dock D in Scenic Bay and did not resurface just after 11:00 p.m. Citizens called 911 and tried to locate Tanner but were unsuccessful. 

  Trump criticizes Kim Jong Un after latest missile launch

    WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump is criticizing North Korean leader Kim Jong Un after that country's latest missile launch, asking, "Does this guy have anything better to do with his life?" Trump says on Twitter that it's "Hard to believe that South Korea ... and Japan will put up with this much longer."

  Neighbors concerned by problem house in North Spokane

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Some neighbors in North Spokane are fed up and some even scared of a house on their own street. They say they've watched alarming activity there at all hours of the night. "I don't feel like my house is safe. There's been all sorts of riff-raff coming and going from the house," said one neighbor who wants to remain anonymous.

  Marine units keep boaters safe on Lake Coeur d'Alene

    COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - Lake Coeur d'Alene and summer go well together. People from far and wide come to take in the sights and sounds, but if you're not careful, you could get hurt. Sunday morning, Kootenai County sheriffs deputies responded to a boat that had hit the rocks and flipped, thankfully deputies say no one was injured.

