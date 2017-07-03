Police say no charges filed in Boston taxi crash

Police say a taxi driver who jumped a curb near Boston's Logan International Airport and struck a group of cab drivers has not been charged in the crash.

The taxi driver's vehicle struck the people in a taxi queuing area Monday. Ten people were injured. Police say all the injured appeared to be cab drivers.

Authorities say the driver is from Cambridge and remained at the scene. State police say the driver was interviewed by state troopers and was allowed to leave after the interview. They say there's no information to suggest the crash was intentional.

The investigation is ongoing.

