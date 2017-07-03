Neighbors concerned by problem house in North Spokane - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Neighbors concerned by problem house in North Spokane

by Andrea Olson, KHQ Local News Producer/Reporter
SPOKANE, Wash. -

Some neighbors in North Spokane are fed up and some even scared of a house on their own street. They say they've watched alarming activity there at all hours of the night.

"I don't feel like my house is safe. There's been all sorts of riff-raff coming and going from the house," said one neighbor who wants to remain anonymous.

There's been a lot of questions from neighbors surrounding the house. "A lot of times there's people coming and going on bicycles. It's different people usually," said the resident.

The neighbor says he's been documenting what's been happening. Snapping pictures of things that just don't look right. He even captured tone of the truck that used to have a pink swastika on it.

People living in the area say they're working together and doing all they can, hoping that police can step in and help.

KHQ talked with police. They say they have taken at least 16 calls about this house so far this year.

We are going to continue to track this story.

Police recommend working with your neighborhood resource officers if you think there’s a nuisance house where you live. For more information: http://www.spokanecops.org/what-is-the-neighborhood-conditions-officer-program

  • Woman dragged out of her car while at stoplight in downtown Spokane; Suspect quickly arrested after pursuit

  • Man killed in South Hill officer involved shooting identified

  • Athol man drowns in Lake Pend Oreille

  • Trump criticizes Kim Jong Un after latest missile launch

  • Marine units keep boaters safe on Lake Coeur d'Alene

