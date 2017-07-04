Colbert family sees German Shepherd's dognapping caught on camer - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Colbert family sees German Shepherd's dognapping caught on camera

COLBERT, Wash. -

A  Colbert family is desperately trying to find their dog who disappeared early Monday morning. The owners say they know what happened to their dog, and the whole thing was caught on camera.

It happened around 5 o'clock in the morning in the 17000 block of N. Division in Colbert. Charity Fielder got up to let her family dog, Abbie, out.

"When I came out to get her around 5:45, she was gone," Fielder said.

Looking everywhere around her Colbert neighborhood, she couldn't find her 2-year-old dog. When she took a look at the surveillance video from the cameras on her home, she couldn't believe what she saw.

"I was just amazed that this could happen. That somebody could actually take my dog right there in front of me, that they could be so bold," she said.

Just before 5:30 in the morning, a man and woman are seen walking in front of her house calling toward Abbie.

"The man knelt down like he was wanting her to come to him, and she came towards him, and he grabbed her by the collar and led her up the street."

And just like that, Abbie was gone.

"Oh my gosh, I was dumbfounded," Fielder said.

Fielder checked with SCRAPS, filed a report with Crime Check, and posted an ad on Craigslist looking for help. She now hopes someone will bring Abbie back home.

If you have any information or think you may have seen Abbie, give SCRAPS a call.  

  Woman dragged out of her car while at stoplight in downtown Spokane; Suspect quickly arrested after pursuit

    Woman dragged out of her car while at stoplight in downtown Spokane; Suspect quickly arrested after pursuit

    Monday, July 3 2017 11:33 PM EDT2017-07-04 03:33:01 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - A carjacking suspect was quickly arrested by Spokane Police following a brief pursuit that began in downtown Spokane and ended on I-90 near the Highway 2 exit. Spokane Police say a woman was sitting in her car in downtown Spokane near Stevens and Spokane Falls Blvd. at a red light, when another woman walked up, opened the driver's door and pulled her out. The suspect then got in the car and drove off. 

    SPOKANE, Wash. - A carjacking suspect was quickly arrested by Spokane Police following a brief pursuit that began in downtown Spokane and ended on I-90 near the Highway 2 exit. Spokane Police say a woman was sitting in her car in downtown Spokane near Stevens and Spokane Falls Blvd. at a red light, when another woman walked up, opened the driver's door and pulled her out. The suspect then got in the car and drove off. 

  Man killed in South Hill officer involved shooting identified

    Man killed in South Hill officer involved shooting identified

    Monday, July 3 2017 7:50 PM EDT2017-07-03 23:50:11 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - One man is dead following an officer involved shooting in the 5800 block of MT. Vernon St. which is on the South Hill near 57th and Regal. According to Spokane Police, just after 12:30am Monday morning the Spokane County Sheriff's Office received a call from a woman saying that her ex-boyfriend was outside her residence armed with a firearm.

    SPOKANE, Wash. - One man is dead following an officer involved shooting in the 5800 block of MT. Vernon St. which is on the South Hill near 57th and Regal. According to Spokane Police, just after 12:30am Monday morning the Spokane County Sheriff's Office received a call from a woman saying that her ex-boyfriend was outside her residence armed with a firearm.

  • Athol man drowns in Lake Pend Oreille

    Monday, July 3 2017 11:46 AM EDT2017-07-03 15:46:04 GMT

    BAYVIEW, Idaho - A 41-year-old Athol man drowned in Lake Pend Oreille Saturday night after falling off a dock. Witnesses say Jarrod Tanner fell off Dock D in Scenic Bay and did not resurface just after 11:00 p.m. Citizens called 911 and tried to locate Tanner but were unsuccessful. 

    BAYVIEW, Idaho - A 41-year-old Athol man drowned in Lake Pend Oreille Saturday night after falling off a dock. Witnesses say Jarrod Tanner fell off Dock D in Scenic Bay and did not resurface just after 11:00 p.m. Citizens called 911 and tried to locate Tanner but were unsuccessful. 

