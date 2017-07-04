Colbert family sees German Shepherd's dognapping caught on camera

A Colbert family is desperately trying to find their dog who disappeared early Monday morning. The owners say they know what happened to their dog, and the whole thing was caught on camera.

It happened around 5 o'clock in the morning in the 17000 block of N. Division in Colbert. Charity Fielder got up to let her family dog, Abbie, out.

"When I came out to get her around 5:45, she was gone," Fielder said.

Looking everywhere around her Colbert neighborhood, she couldn't find her 2-year-old dog. When she took a look at the surveillance video from the cameras on her home, she couldn't believe what she saw.

"I was just amazed that this could happen. That somebody could actually take my dog right there in front of me, that they could be so bold," she said.

Just before 5:30 in the morning, a man and woman are seen walking in front of her house calling toward Abbie.

"The man knelt down like he was wanting her to come to him, and she came towards him, and he grabbed her by the collar and led her up the street."

And just like that, Abbie was gone.

"Oh my gosh, I was dumbfounded," Fielder said.

Fielder checked with SCRAPS, filed a report with Crime Check, and posted an ad on Craigslist looking for help. She now hopes someone will bring Abbie back home.

If you have any information or think you may have seen Abbie, give SCRAPS a call.