U.S. public schools required to address meal debts and lunch shaming

U.S. public schools required to address meal debts and lunch shamingPosted: Updated:
Colbert family sees German Shepherd's dognapping caught on camera
COLBERT, Wash. - A Colbert family is desperately trying to find their dog who disappeared early Monday morning. The owners say they know what happened to their dog, and the whole thing was caught on camera.It happened around 5 o'clock in the morning in the 17000 block of N. Division in Colbert. Charity Fielder got up to let her family dog, Abbie, out. "When I came out to get her around 5:45, she was gone," Fielder said.>>
Neighbors concerned by problem house in North Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. - Some neighbors in North Spokane are fed up and some even scared of a house on their own street. They say they've watched alarming activity there at all hours of the night. "I don't feel like my house is safe. There's been all sorts of riff-raff coming and going from the house," said one neighbor who wants to remain anonymous.>>
Woman dragged out of her car while at stoplight in downtown Spokane; Suspect quickly arrested after pursuit
SPOKANE, Wash. - A carjacking suspect was quickly arrested by Spokane Police following a brief pursuit that began in downtown Spokane and ended on I-90 near the Highway 2 exit. Spokane Police say a woman was sitting in her car in downtown Spokane near Stevens and Spokane Falls Blvd. at a red light, when another woman walked up, opened the driver's door and pulled her out. The suspect then got in the car and drove off.>>
Boater goes missing in Cape Horn area of Lake Pend Oreille
BAYVIEW, Idaho - The Bonner County Sheriff's Office is continuing their search for a Newman Lake man who went missing while boating Sunday in Lake Pend Oreille. 67-year-old John Arthur Key had been boating with friends during the day and then left to head back to Bayview, but never made it. Key's boat was located near the center of the lake by his friends without him on board.>>
Where YOU can watch FIREWORKS this 4th of July
SPOKANE, Wash. - Wondering where you can watch fireworks this 4th of July? Wonder no more! Here are the fireworks displays happening in the Spokane/Coeur d'Alene area this year: If we missed any, please let us know on our Facebook page!>>
Man killed in South Hill officer involved shooting identified
SPOKANE, Wash. - One man is dead following an officer involved shooting in the 5800 block of MT. Vernon St. which is on the South Hill near 57th and Regal. According to Spokane Police, just after 12:30am Monday morning the Spokane County Sheriff's Office received a call from a woman saying that her ex-boyfriend was outside her residence armed with a firearm.>>
The Latest: Fire burning in Eastern Washington near Hanford
KENNEWICK, Wash. (AP) - A wildfire burning in Benton County, Washington, that shut down roads and forced the evacuation of some workers at the Hanford nuclear site has burned about 31 square miles (80 kilometers). The Tri-City Herald reports ( http://bit.ly/2tG39vi ) the blaze was burning mostly west of Hanford and about 35 miles (56 kilometers) east o...>>
2 boys injured in fireworks accident
AUBURN, Wash. (AP) - Authorities say one boy lost two fingers and another was hit in the arm with shrapnel in a fireworks accident southeast of Seattle in Auburn. Valley Regional Fire Authority says they were called Monday afternoon to the area of fireworks sales near the Muckleshoot Casino.KOMO-TV reports (https://goo.gl/UdKrzm ) the two boys, ages 12 and 13, were treated at the scene and taken to nearby hospitals.>>
New Jersey man accused of threatening college in Washington
MORRISTOWN, N.J. (AP) - A New Jersey man is accused of making threatening calls to a college in Washington after protests there last month attracted national attention. Morris County prosecutors say 53-year-old Robert Kerekes Jr. was arrested Monday night. The Morris Plains man is charged with making terroristic threats, criminal coercion and causing false public alarm.>>
Dispute over Dakota Access handling of artifacts to linger
BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) - A dispute over whether the Texas-based developer of the $3.8 billion Dakota Access pipeline improperly reported the discovery of American Indian artifacts in North Dakota will linger into the fall. Energy Transfer Partners has been battling since November when the state Public Service Commission filed a complaint and proposed a $15,000 fine.>>
U.S. public schools required to address meal debts and lunch shaming
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) - Public school districts in the U.S. are rethinking how they cope with unpaid lunch debts amid a wave of outrage over practices that single out children by taking food out of their hands or stamping them with a payment reminder. The U.S. Agriculture Department is requiring districts to adopt policies this month for addressing meal debts and to inform parents at the start of the academic year.>>
Colbert family sees German Shepherd's dognapping caught on camera
COLBERT, Wash. - A Colbert family is desperately trying to find their dog who disappeared early Monday morning. The owners say they know what happened to their dog, and the whole thing was caught on camera.It happened around 5 o'clock in the morning in the 17000 block of N. Division in Colbert. Charity Fielder got up to let her family dog, Abbie, out. "When I came out to get her around 5:45, she was gone," Fielder said.>>
Mad Minute stories from Monday, July 3rd
Here are the extended versions of the KHQ Local News 11 at 11 Mad Minute stories from Monday, July 3rd.>>
Woman dragged out of her car while at stoplight in downtown Spokane; Suspect quickly arrested after pursuit
SPOKANE, Wash. - A carjacking suspect was quickly arrested by Spokane Police following a brief pursuit that began in downtown Spokane and ended on I-90 near the Highway 2 exit. Spokane Police say a woman was sitting in her car in downtown Spokane near Stevens and Spokane Falls Blvd. at a red light, when another woman walked up, opened the driver's door and pulled her out. The suspect then got in the car and drove off.>>
Where YOU can watch FIREWORKS this 4th of July
SPOKANE, Wash. - Wondering where you can watch fireworks this 4th of July? Wonder no more! Here are the fireworks displays happening in the Spokane/Coeur d'Alene area this year: If we missed any, please let us know on our Facebook page!>>
Trump criticizes Kim Jong Un after latest missile launch
WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump is criticizing North Korean leader Kim Jong Un after that country's latest missile launch, asking, "Does this guy have anything better to do with his life?" Trump says on Twitter that it's "Hard to believe that South Korea ... and Japan will put up with this much longer.">>
