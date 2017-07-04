U.S. public schools required to address meal debts and lunch sha - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

U.S. public schools required to address meal debts and lunch shaming

Posted: Updated:

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) - Public school districts in the U.S. are rethinking how they cope with unpaid lunch debts amid a wave of outrage over practices that single out children by taking food out of their hands or stamping them with a payment reminder.
    
The U.S. Agriculture Department is requiring districts to adopt policies this month for addressing meal debts and to inform parents at the start of the academic year.
    
The agency isn't specifically barring some of the potentially embarrassing tactics. It is encouraging schools to work more closely with parents to address delinquent accounts and ensure children don't go hungry in classrooms.
    
Some states are taking matters into their own hands, with New Mexico this year becoming the first to outlaw school-meal shaming and several others weighing similar laws.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Colbert family sees German Shepherd's dognapping caught on camera

    Colbert family sees German Shepherd's dognapping caught on camera

    Tuesday, July 4 2017 2:08 AM EDT2017-07-04 06:08:00 GMT

    COLBERT, Wash. - A  Colbert family is desperately trying to find their dog who disappeared early Monday morning. The owners say they know what happened to their dog, and the whole thing was caught on camera.It happened around 5 o'clock in the morning in the 17000 block of N. Division in Colbert. Charity Fielder got up to let her family dog, Abbie, out. "When I came out to get her around 5:45, she was gone," Fielder said.

    >>

    COLBERT, Wash. - A  Colbert family is desperately trying to find their dog who disappeared early Monday morning. The owners say they know what happened to their dog, and the whole thing was caught on camera.It happened around 5 o'clock in the morning in the 17000 block of N. Division in Colbert. Charity Fielder got up to let her family dog, Abbie, out. "When I came out to get her around 5:45, she was gone," Fielder said.

    >>

  • Neighbors concerned by problem house in North Spokane

    Neighbors concerned by problem house in North Spokane

    Monday, July 3 2017 10:00 PM EDT2017-07-04 02:00:24 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Some neighbors in North Spokane are fed up and some even scared of a house on their own street. They say they've watched alarming activity there at all hours of the night. "I don't feel like my house is safe. There's been all sorts of riff-raff coming and going from the house," said one neighbor who wants to remain anonymous.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Some neighbors in North Spokane are fed up and some even scared of a house on their own street. They say they've watched alarming activity there at all hours of the night. "I don't feel like my house is safe. There's been all sorts of riff-raff coming and going from the house," said one neighbor who wants to remain anonymous.

    >>

  • Woman dragged out of her car while at stoplight in downtown Spokane; Suspect quickly arrested after pursuit

    Woman dragged out of her car while at stoplight in downtown Spokane; Suspect quickly arrested after pursuit

    Monday, July 3 2017 11:33 PM EDT2017-07-04 03:33:01 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - A carjacking suspect was quickly arrested by Spokane Police following a brief pursuit that began in downtown Spokane and ended on I-90 near the Highway 2 exit. Spokane Police say a woman was sitting in her car in downtown Spokane near Stevens and Spokane Falls Blvd. at a red light, when another woman walked up, opened the driver's door and pulled her out. The suspect then got in the car and drove off. 

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - A carjacking suspect was quickly arrested by Spokane Police following a brief pursuit that began in downtown Spokane and ended on I-90 near the Highway 2 exit. Spokane Police say a woman was sitting in her car in downtown Spokane near Stevens and Spokane Falls Blvd. at a red light, when another woman walked up, opened the driver's door and pulled her out. The suspect then got in the car and drove off. 

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • The Latest: Fire burning in Eastern Washington near Hanford

    The Latest: Fire burning in Eastern Washington near Hanford

    Tuesday, July 4 2017 12:34 PM EDT2017-07-04 16:34:52 GMT

    KENNEWICK, Wash. (AP) - A wildfire burning in Benton County, Washington, that shut down roads and forced the evacuation of some workers at the Hanford nuclear site has burned about 31 square miles (80 kilometers).  The Tri-City Herald reports ( http://bit.ly/2tG39vi ) the blaze was burning mostly west of Hanford and about 35 miles (56 kilometers) east o...

    >>

    KENNEWICK, Wash. (AP) - A wildfire burning in Benton County, Washington, that shut down roads and forced the evacuation of some workers at the Hanford nuclear site has burned about 31 square miles (80 kilometers).  The Tri-City Herald reports ( http://bit.ly/2tG39vi ) the blaze was burning mostly west of Hanford and about 35 miles (56 kilometers) east o...

    >>

  • 2 boys injured in fireworks accident

    2 boys injured in fireworks accident

    Tuesday, July 4 2017 12:20 PM EDT2017-07-04 16:20:19 GMT

    AUBURN, Wash. (AP) - Authorities say one boy lost two fingers and another was hit in the arm with shrapnel in a fireworks accident southeast of Seattle in Auburn.  Valley Regional Fire Authority says they were called Monday afternoon to the area of fireworks sales near the Muckleshoot Casino.KOMO-TV reports (https://goo.gl/UdKrzm ) the two boys, ages 12 and 13, were treated at the scene and taken to nearby hospitals.

    >>

    AUBURN, Wash. (AP) - Authorities say one boy lost two fingers and another was hit in the arm with shrapnel in a fireworks accident southeast of Seattle in Auburn.  Valley Regional Fire Authority says they were called Monday afternoon to the area of fireworks sales near the Muckleshoot Casino.KOMO-TV reports (https://goo.gl/UdKrzm ) the two boys, ages 12 and 13, were treated at the scene and taken to nearby hospitals.

    >>

  • New Jersey man accused of threatening college in Washington

    New Jersey man accused of threatening college in Washington

    Tuesday, July 4 2017 12:14 PM EDT2017-07-04 16:14:17 GMT

    MORRISTOWN, N.J. (AP) - A New Jersey man is accused of making threatening calls to a college in Washington after protests there last month attracted national attention. Morris County prosecutors say 53-year-old Robert Kerekes Jr. was arrested Monday night. The Morris Plains man is charged with making terroristic threats, criminal coercion and causing false public alarm.

    >>

    MORRISTOWN, N.J. (AP) - A New Jersey man is accused of making threatening calls to a college in Washington after protests there last month attracted national attention. Morris County prosecutors say 53-year-old Robert Kerekes Jr. was arrested Monday night. The Morris Plains man is charged with making terroristic threats, criminal coercion and causing false public alarm.

    >>
    •   