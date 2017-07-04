Dispute over Dakota Access handling of artifacts to linger

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) - A dispute over whether the Texas-based developer of the $3.8 billion Dakota Access pipeline improperly reported the discovery of American Indian artifacts in North Dakota will linger into the fall.



Energy Transfer Partners has been battling since November when the state Public Service Commission filed a complaint and proposed a $15,000 fine. A public hearing on the issue was scheduled for Aug. 16, but the company requested that written arguments be made first. ETP didn't comment on the reason for its request.



Commissioner Julie Fedorchak says the commission has agreed to a briefing schedule with a final deadline of Sept. 22. The hearing will be rescheduled after that.



It also is looking into whether the company removed too many trees while laying pipe in the state. An Aug. 17 public hearing is still scheduled.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)