2 boys injured in fireworks accident

AUBURN, Wash. (AP) - Authorities say one boy lost two fingers and another was hit in the arm with shrapnel in a fireworks accident southeast of Seattle in Auburn.



Valley Regional Fire Authority says they were called Monday afternoon to the area of fireworks sales near the Muckleshoot Casino.



KOMO-TV reports (https://goo.gl/UdKrzm ) the two boys, ages 12 and 13, were treated at the scene and taken to nearby hospitals.



Police said it was unclear how the accident happened but one report said the boys found a firework that hadn't detonated and it went off when the picked it up.



Police say another report said the boys lit the firework, but it had a short fuse and exploded before it could be tossed away from them.



